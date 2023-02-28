Brain Teasers: Sometimes, brain teasers can be super fun to handle! Try these.

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Brain Teasers: Sometimes, brain teasers can be super fun to handle!

Brain teasers are a fun way to recharge the mind. Solve these brain teasers if you can.
Brain Teasers
Brain Teasers

Brain teasers can be super fun and exciting. Can you solve these brain teasers? 

 

Brain Teaser 1:

What is that one thing that actually belongs to you, but your friends and loved ones use more?

 

Here comes another one.

 

Brain Teaser 2:

What is that one thing that starts with T, ends with T, and has T in it?


Brain Teaser 3:

No matter how good are your abilities, there is one thing that you can catch, but never throw. What is that one thing?

Brain Teaser 4:

Here comes a tricky one. What ends with an "E", starts with a "P", and has thousands of letters.

Wondering what the answers are? Here you go!

Brain Teaser 1:

What is that one thing that actually belongs to you, but your friends and loved ones use more?



Answer 1:

Your name

Brain Teaser 2:

What is that one thing that starts with T, ends with T, and has T in it?

Answer 2:

Teapot

Brain Teaser 3:

No matter how good are your abilities, there is one thing that you can catch, but never throw. What is that one thing?

Answer 3:

A cold!

Brain Teaser 4:

Here comes a tricky one. What ends with an "E", starts with a "P", and has thousands of letters.

Answer 4:

A post office!

Weren't these super interesting?
