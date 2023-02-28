Brain Teasers: Sometimes, brain teasers can be super fun to handle! Try these.

Brain teasers can be super fun and exciting. Can you solve these brain teasers?

Brain Teaser 1:





What is that one thing that actually belongs to you, but your friends and loved ones use more?

Here comes another one.

Brain Teaser 2:

What is that one thing that starts with T, ends with T, and has T in it?



Brain Teaser 3:

No matter how good are your abilities, there is one thing that you can catch, but never throw. What is that one thing?

Brain Teaser 4:

Here comes a tricky one. What ends with an "E", starts with a "P", and has thousands of letters.

Wondering what the answers are? Here you go!

Answer 1:

Your name

Brain Teaser 2:

Answer 2:

Teapot

Brain Teaser 3:

Answer 3:

A cold!

Brain Teaser 4:

Answer 4:

A post office!

Weren't these super interesting?