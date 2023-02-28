Brain Teasers: Sometimes, brain teasers can be super fun to handle! Try these.
Brain Teaser 1:
What is that one thing that actually belongs to you, but your friends and loved ones use more?
Here comes another one.
Brain Teaser 2:
What is that one thing that starts with T, ends with T, and has T in it?
Brain Teaser 3:
No matter how good are your abilities, there is one thing that you can catch, but never throw. What is that one thing?
Brain Teaser 4:
Here comes a tricky one. What ends with an "E", starts with a "P", and has thousands of letters.
Wondering what the answers are? Here you go!
Answer 1:
Your name
Answer 2:
Teapot
Answer 3:
A cold!
Answer 4:
A post office!
Weren't these super interesting?