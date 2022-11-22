Can you guess these edibles? Enjoy this tempting brain teaser!

Do you like fruits? While many do enjoy the juicy fruits, there are some people who just frown at the sight of fruits. Are you confident in saying that you eat all nutritious vegetables with sheer interest? How were you when you were a child? Were you fussy in eating or were you your “Mama’s good boy” at the dining table?

Okay so, let’s not bombard you with so many questions.

The point of raising these questions is simple, we want to test you in the following brain teasers!

Can you guess the following edibles?











Brain Teaser 1:



Image Source: Brain Teaser (YouTube)













Brain Teaser 2:



Image Source: Brain Teaser (YouTube)









Brain Teaser 3:



Image Source: Brain Teaser (YouTube)

















Excited about the answers? Scroll down.





ANSWERS!





Answer 1:

Cashew





Answer 2:

Apple

Answer 3:

Pear

Weren’t these interesting? A piece of unsolicited yet helpful advice: Please add these three and other nutritious fruits and vegetables to your diet. Just a gentle reminder, you can still be your “Mama’s good boy” at the dining table!

Can you find the hidden seagull? Also, enjoy some exciting facts about seagulls