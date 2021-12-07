Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Civil Aviation: 11 Biggest Airports of the World 2021- Complete List

Civil Aviation Day is observed on December 7 every year. On this day know about the top 11 biggest airports of the world in 2021. These airports have been classified by their size that is the area on which they are built. Check the complete list below.
Created On: Dec 7, 2021 11:26 IST
Modified On: Dec 7, 2021 12:09 IST
11 biggest airports of the world
11 biggest airports of the world

Civil Aviation Day is observed on December 7 every year. Human life today depends a lot on transportation alone- be it railways, roadways, waterways or airways. By far the best mode of transport is the airways as these provide the quickest most reachable deliveries. 

Let us take a look at the 11 biggest airports of the world in the year 2021 below. These airports are listed in descending order based on their sizes. 

Top 11 Biggest Airports in the World:

Did you know that Dallas Airport in the United States has its own ZIP code? Some of the airports of the world are so large that they need their own ZIP code.

The reason for airports being large is the rising population travelling by aeroplanes. As many as 4 billion passengers travel by air route since 2020. These days the biggest airports are also becoming the busiest airports in the world. China is building the Beijing airport which would be the largest of all once it is opened and becomes functional. Beijing Daxing International Airport will be able to handle over 100 million passengers per year.

Take a look at the list below. 

SNo.

Name of the Airport

Area

1

Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX) -

Work in Progress

2

King Fahd International Airport (DMM)

776 sq. km.

3

Denver International Airport (DEN)

135.71 sq. km.

4

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

69.63 sq. km.

5

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

53.83 sq. km.

6

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

48.56 sq. km.

7

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

44.51 sq. km.

8

Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG)

39.88 sq. km.

9

Cairo International Airport (CAI)

36.25 sq. km.

10

Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK)

32.4 sq. km.

11

Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD)

30.35 sq. km.

The Beijing International Airport is almost 7.5 million square feet in size. It is equivalent to 130 football fields. It has been designed in a starfish shape and is going to be one of the busiest and the largest airports of the world by 2040 (when it would be complete). 

King Fahad airport is one of the largest airports but does not host more than 9.7 million passengers every year. This airport opened over 20 years ago in 1999 and it’s located in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. It serves as a hub for three major Saudi Arabian airlines including Saudia, Aramco Aviation and Saudi Gulf Airlines. The 250-room Hilton hotel and a Mosque that can accommodate 2000+ worshippers is also present at the airport. 

FAQ

Where is King Fahd Airport?

King Fahd Airport is located in Dammam in Saudi Arabia. It is spread over 192,000 acres of land.

Which is the largest airport in the USA?

Denver International Airport, locally known as DIA, is the largest airport in the USA. It is spread over 33,917 acres of land.

Which is the busiest airport in the world in 2021?

The busiest airport in the world was Atlanta, United States with almost 110,531,300 passengers in 2019.

Which is the biggest airport in the world in 2021?

The biggest airport in the world is King Fahd International Airport currently. The Beijing airport is being built which would be the largest by 2040.
