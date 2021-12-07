Civil Aviation: 11 Biggest Airports of the World 2021- Complete List

Civil Aviation Day is observed on December 7 every year. Human life today depends a lot on transportation alone- be it railways, roadways, waterways or airways. By far the best mode of transport is the airways as these provide the quickest most reachable deliveries.

Tuesday is International Civil Aviation Day. ✈️



Air tourism is important to geographic, cultural and personal discovery.



It can also help restore prosperity and critical revenue streams to communities affected by the pandemic. https://t.co/MPaVakcWZN #FlyDay via @icao pic.twitter.com/GmwKAPFywN — United Nations (@UN) December 7, 2021

Let us take a look at the 11 biggest airports of the world in the year 2021 below. These airports are listed in descending order based on their sizes.

On this day of International Civil Aviation Day 2021, let us raise awareness about the importance of Civil Aviation and recognize the role they play in creating a rapid transit network around the world.#InternationalCivilAviationDay pic.twitter.com/XtEiqqjvMc — MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) December 7, 2021

Top 11 Biggest Airports in the World:

Did you know that Dallas Airport in the United States has its own ZIP code? Some of the airports of the world are so large that they need their own ZIP code.

The reason for airports being large is the rising population travelling by aeroplanes. As many as 4 billion passengers travel by air route since 2020. These days the biggest airports are also becoming the busiest airports in the world. China is building the Beijing airport which would be the largest of all once it is opened and becomes functional. Beijing Daxing International Airport will be able to handle over 100 million passengers per year.

RELATED|

Civil Services (IAS) Exam: Has UPSC Paper Ever Been Leaked?



List of State Legislative Councils of India



Take a look at the list below.

SNo. Name of the Airport Area 1 Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX) - Work in Progress 2 King Fahd International Airport (DMM) 776 sq. km. 3 Denver International Airport (DEN) 135.71 sq. km. 4 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) 69.63 sq. km. 5 Orlando International Airport (MCO) 53.83 sq. km. 6 Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) 48.56 sq. km. 7 George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) 44.51 sq. km. 8 Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) 39.88 sq. km. 9 Cairo International Airport (CAI) 36.25 sq. km. 10 Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) 32.4 sq. km. 11 Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD) 30.35 sq. km.

The Beijing International Airport is almost 7.5 million square feet in size. It is equivalent to 130 football fields. It has been designed in a starfish shape and is going to be one of the busiest and the largest airports of the world by 2040 (when it would be complete).

King Fahad airport is one of the largest airports but does not host more than 9.7 million passengers every year. This airport opened over 20 years ago in 1999 and it’s located in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. It serves as a hub for three major Saudi Arabian airlines including Saudia, Aramco Aviation and Saudi Gulf Airlines. The 250-room Hilton hotel and a Mosque that can accommodate 2000+ worshippers is also present at the airport.

Also Read|

List of 10 Cheapest Cities Of The World 2021: Worldwide Cost Of Living Index Report



List of Largest Gold Producing Countries Of The World 2021

