Difference between the Election Commission and the State Election Commission

Retired IAS Officer Arun Goel is appointed as the new Election Commissioner by Governor Draupadi Murmu. However, The recent appointment of the Election commissioner dug into confusion between the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission.

Election Commission of India

The Constitution of India establishes the Election Commission of India (ECI). It was created by the Indian Constitution to oversee and oversee elections in the nation. According to Article 324 of the Constitution, the election commission shall have the authority to supervise, direct, and control elections for the state legislatures, the president of India, and the vice-president of India. The Election Commission is a body that serves both the Central government and the state governments, making it an all-India entity.

Composition

The commission had just one Chief Election Commissioner when it was first established in 1950. On October 16, 1989, two new Commissioners were initially appointed to the commission.

The commission is supported by its New Delhi-based secretariat. Deputy Election Commissioners, who are typically IAS officers, support the Election Commissioners. Directors General, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries Under Secretaries also support them.

Functions & Powers of the Election Commission

The Delimitation Commission Act establishes the boundaries of the electoral constituencies.

It creates and periodically updates the electoral rolls. All eligible voters are registered.

It prepares and announces the election schedule.

Political parties are registered and given recognition by it. It offers political parties election symbols.

Depending on how well they did in the elections, it grants political parties the status of national or state parties.

In cases involving the recognition of political parties and the attribution of symbols to them, it serves as the court.

It appoints officials to look into disagreements involving electoral procedures

It makes sure that all political parties and candidates adhere to the model code of conduct.

In order to ensure free and fair elections, it monitors election equipment and procedures.

In the event of errors and fraud during an election, it cancels polls.

State Election Commission

The States Election Commission (India) was established in the States and Union Territories of India as an independent, constitutional body to oversee the conduct of free, fair, and impartial elections. The Election Commission's authority is protected by the provisions of Article 324 of the Indian Constitution. Elections for Urban Local Bodies like Municipalities, Municipal Corporations, Panchayats, and any others specified by the Election Commission of India are handled by the States Election Commission in India. The governor of the state or union territory appoints them.

Composition

State Election Commissions in India for respective states were formed in accordance with the powers of the Election Commission of India, which was constituted in the year 1950 to supervise state-level elections. The state election commissioner is appointed by Governor. To ensure the autonomy of the position the state election commissioner cannot be removed from office except on the grounds and manner specified for a judge of the High Court.

State Election Commission consists of a Chief Elector Officer and as many members and staff specified as are required by the Acts of respective State Governments. State Election Commissioners are independent persons not holding positions or offices in any Central or State Government organizations.

Functions & Powers of State Election Commission

State Election Commission Conducts elections for Municipal Corporations in State.

The autonomous body conducts elections for Municipal panchayats in State.

Model code of conduct implemented in elections for local bodies.

It Updates Electoral rolls with new additions.

Also, it keeps an eye on Updates of Electoral rolls including removals if any.

However, both bodies ECI and State Election Commission work together to conduct fair and even-handed elections.

