We bet you can’t find the animal hidden in the rocks within 7 seconds. Can you?

There are many things in the world that trick and deceive us. Sometimes, the brain, which is the most powerful organ in the human body, gets tricked into seeing something that is not there, or vice versa. One of the perfect examples of this deception is optical illusion puzzles. These puzzles are mind-bending images that often hide something in plain sight. Researchers say that solving these illusory puzzles gives you a great mental workout, which in turn can significantly improve your problem-solving and observation skills.

You know we have a puzzle prepared for you; this is why you are here. So, are you ready for a challenge? Let’s begin.

Spot the hidden animal in 7 seconds

Source: Pinterest

Can you spot the hidden animal in this optical illusion test? Look closely at the image above. Your goal is to try to find the hidden animal in less than 7 seconds. Good Luck! Hurry up, guys. Did you spot the hidden animal? If not, then allow us to give you a hint. Optical illusion hint: Look to the centre of the image. You will now find the animal with ease. Also, tell us which animal was hiding in the rocks.

Time’s up. Some of you may have found the hidden animal by now. However, there are also a few people who might be unable to find it.

Scroll down to see the hidden animal.

Optical Illusion Solution

The hidden animal was a rabbit. See for yourself:

