Test Your Visual Skills With This Tricky Optical Illusion: Can You See the Judge Without the Gavel?

Optical illusions are built to give everyone leisure time so that they can have a break from their monotonous routine and enjoy something fun.

These puzzles are designed in such a way that it tricks your brain into believing that there is no hidden object/animal.

This occurs because of the ability of our brains to fill in the missing information or perceive things in such a way that it matches the knowledge already filled in the brain.

To bring you an amazing challenge, this puzzle hides a judge without a gavel among other judges.

The image was created by Schmidt and Clarke and it is an image filled with judges and they hide a judge without a gavel very cleverly.

Now, you must be thinking, what is the challenge here? Well, the primary challenge is to discover the judge in 15 seconds.

Can you beat the clock and win the title of an actual puzzle master?

Remember, this puzzle will test your skills so observe the image with attention and try to find the judge without the gavel as soon as possible.

Are you ready? Start the timer and begin the hunt! Good Luck.

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Judge Without Gavel in 15 Seconds

Source: Schmidt and Clarke

So, were you able to find the judge without a gavel?

You still didn't find it?

Come on, it is right there hiding right in front of your eyes.

It's okay if you can't figure it out. Here is a major hint- Look at all the gavels in the image and you will be able to spot the judge without it immediately.

Go on, give the image another look with this new fresh perspective and you will find it quite easily.

But, it is time to hurry up as 15 seconds will be over soon.

3... 2... and 1!

Oh no, the time is up!

So, were you able to figure out where the judge without the gavel was hiding before the timer went off?

If you found it, congratulations you are amazing and your observation skills are top-notch.

If you weren't able to find it, it is okay, this puzzle can surely test your skills and leave you baffled.

But don't give up, you got this!

Scroll to the top and give this puzzle another try without any time limit.

Coming to the solution, here is where the judge without the gavel is hiding.

Find the Hidden Judge Without Gavel- Solution

Source: Schmidt and Clarke

Did you enjoy this puzzle? Keep an eye out for these optical illusions and solving them will definitely help you improve your attention skills.

