Finding the hidden dog in this optical illusion image is super hard! Give yourself a chance!

Mr. Henry was walking down the busy market area with his dog. The dog was in a playful mood today and was wandering from place to place.

Once he stepped into the fruit mart and accidentally kicked a few fruits here and there, making Mr. Henry apologize on his pet’s behalf.

Next, the dog went to the restaurant and stood at the table. Embarrassed, Mr. Henry had to take him back home.

Now, the dog wanted to do something even more naughty.

That is when he ran somewhere and hid.

Earlier, Mr. Henry was all calm. He laughed at this mischief and started looking for the dog.

However, the situation became tense when he couldn’t find the dog even after 2 hours of intense search.

Where could Mr. Henry’s dog go?

Can you help Mr. Henry find the hidden dog?

The Rules

The rules are pretty simple. All you have to do is set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Why do we ask you to set a timer for 10 seconds? Well, that is because Mr. Henry’s dog doesn’t stay still in one place for more than 10 seconds.

Now, you are all set to look for the hidden dog!





Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)





Here is the dog hidden!





Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)







Oh dear dog, you scared off Mr. Henry!

You may also like:





In case you think math is easy, these math riddles are here to prove you wrong!