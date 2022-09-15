Fun Spring Brain Teaser: Can you Spot Hidden Crayon among beautiful flowers in 11 secs?

Fun Spring Brain Teaser: Do you enjoy playing fun games and puzzles? Then this Brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers make a simple puzzle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. These games test your brain as these are solved with creative thinking. While solving these mind games, you need to use a creative mind and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the hidden crayon in a floral field picture.

Can you Spot Hidden Crayon among beautiful flowers in 11 seconds?

Image Source: Yahoo

The above image is a beautiful picture of a field of flowers. But there is an object hidden inside these beautiful flowers. You need to scan the field and identify the hidden crayon inside the flowers. So, look at the image carefully as it is quite tricky to find the hidden objects inside the picture. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Fun Spring Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the hidden crayon inside the flowers. If you look at the background of the beautiful flower field picture you will be able to find the Hidden crayon in the picture. At first, you probably won't notice the crayon immediately as it’s a very small object hidden among a big flower field. But after a few seconds, you might be able to spot the crayon!

Image Source: Yahoo

If you look at the top right side of the image, you will be able to find the crayon hidden among the leaves of the flower. The crayon pencil looks like the stem of the flower. The color of the crayon makes it camouflages with the stem of the flower.

This brain teaser was a fun way of testing your brain power as it required less time and brain power to solve it. Brain teasers that challenge you to spot the hidden objects don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.