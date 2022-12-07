GK Quiz On Tim Burton: Find Out Facts About The Director Of The Famous Netflix Series Wednesday!

Tim Burton is the director of the new uniquely quirky show, Wednesday and it has taken the internet by storm with the new TikTok trends featuring Wednesday's iconic moves and its unique story of the titular main character, Wednesday from the Adams Family.

The show has topped the rating charts and has surpassed the fame of the Netflix original Stranger Things.

Tim Burton or Timothy William Burton was born on 25, August 1958, in Burbank, California, U.S.

The American film director, producer, artist, writer, animator, puppeteer, and actor is known for his gothic horror and fantasy original, quirky style.

From a young age, Burton was interested in drawing and filmmaking. He attended the California Institute of the Arts and later worked as an animator at Disney Productions.



Here's a quiz for you to find out how much you know about the hit shoe Wednesday Director, Tim Burton!





Q1. What is Tim Burton's middle name?

a)Wisher

b)Walter

c)Wheeler

d) Steve

Answer: Walter









Q2. When Tim Burton was a child, which of these did his parents take away from him?

a) Action figure



b) Dog

c) windows in his room

d) his doorlock

Answer: windows in his room

Q3. What genre of movies did Tim Burton most commonly watch as a child?

a) comedy

b) romance

c)action

d) horror

Answer: horror

Q4. Who was Tim Burton's idol as a child?

a) Albert Einstien

b) Vincent Price

c) Abraham Lincoln

d) Batman

Answer: Vincent Price









Q5. Tim Burton won an award for designing what kind of poster in ninth grade?

a) anti-smoking

b) anti-bullying

c) anti-litter

d) anti-animal

Answer: anti-litter

Q6. What was Tim Burton's first short?

a) Beetlejuice

b) The Nightmare Before Christmas

c) Wednesday

d) Corpse Bride

Answer "Vincent"

Q7. What was Tim Burton's first full-length movie displayed in movie theaters?

a) Batman

b) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

c) Alice in Wonderland

d) Pee Wee's Big Adventure

Answer: Pee Wee's Big Adventure









Q8. What college did Tim Burton attend?

a) California Institute of the Arts

b) Harvard

c) Oxford

d) Brown

Answer: California Institute of the Arts

Q9. Which of these animals did Tim Burton most often work with in his movies?

a) Cats

b)Dogs

c) Birds

d) Zebras

Answer: dogs

Q10. What is "Frankenweenie" about?

a) A dead bride who comes back to life

b) A bunch of kids on Halloween

c) A boy who brings his dog back to life with electricity who then terrorizes the neighborhood

d) A girl lost in the wonderland

Answer: a boy who brings his dog back to life with electricity who then terrorizes the neighborhood

Q11. What year was "Edward Scissorhands" released?

a)1989

b)1990

c) 2000

d) 1967







Answer: 1990

Q12. Tim Burton often included what figure in his movies, during the 1980s and 1990s?

a) Skeletons

b) Spiders

c) Clowns

d) Dolls

Answer: clowns

Q13. Tim Burton has written a book in 1997 called

a) The Melancholy Death Of Oyster Boy And Other Short Stories

b) Grim Tales

c) Goosebumps

d) Afraid of the Dark

Answer: The Melancholy Death Of Oyster Boy And Other Short Stories





Q14. In what year was "Sleepy Hollow" released?

a) 2000

b) 1960

c) 2012

d) 1999

Answer: 1999

Q15. Johnny Depp starred in which of these three Tim Burton movies?

a)Frankenweenie, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children , Alice in the wonderland

b) Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Sleepy Hollow

c) The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Dumbo, Wednesday

Answer: "Edward Scissorhands," "Ed Wood," "Sleepy Hollow"





Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Tim Burton

Tim Burton wrote to his idol Vincent Price telling him he was a big fan and Vincent agreed to be the narrator of Tim Burton's first short.

The area where Tim Burton grew up had a high influence on the movie "Edward Scissorhands" which had a pastel-colored and suburban-style neighborhood.

Tim Burton's aesthetic is usually dark and cynical. For example, "Batman" took place in Gotham City. The Tim Burton-directed movie Batman inspired DC to visualize Gotham in the Batman animated series.

The Tim Burton-directed movie Batman inspired DC to visualize Gotham in the Batman animated series. Tim Burton never really used to fit in with the crowd and always was described as an outsider. He liked to hang out in his local graveyard.

Tim Burton's first wife was Lena Gieseke, who married from February 24, 1989, to December 31, 1991.

Tim Burton's original poem eventually turned into the movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas. He did not direct it Henry Selick did. It was the first stop-motion animation picture to be created.

The only thing that ever scared Tim Burton was Bozo the Clown.

Tim Burton's highest-grossing film was "Batman" with a total of $251,188,924.

