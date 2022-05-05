What our planet looked like 37 years ago; check through Google Earth Timelapse

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

The Google Earth Timelapse shows how the Earth in the past half-century has undergone a tremendous environmental change - most in human history. Check the Google Earth Timelapse video.
Created On: May 5, 2022 16:32 IST
Modified On: May 5, 2022 16:50 IST
Google Earth Timelapse: Google Earth is already a mighty tool to observe our planet and it became mightier with the advent of Timelapse in Google Earth. The Google Earth Timelapse shows how the Earth in the past half-century has undergone a tremendous environmental change - most in human history.

The interactive 4D experience has been developed with the help of 24 million satellite images over the past 37 years. With this, anyone across the world can witness four decades of planetary change. 

"It took more than two million processing hours across thousands of machines in Google Cloud to compile 20 petabytes of satellite imagery into a single 4.4 terapixel-sized video mosaic — that’s the equivalent of 530,000 videos in 4K resolution! And all this computing was done inside our carbon-neutral, 100% renewable energy-matched data centers, which are part of our commitments to help build a carbon-free future, " the tech giant said in a blog post.

Many would have experienced changes around them in their communities while others would have heard about the melting ice caps and receding glaciers. 

The timelapse shows how the Surui people have made through their protection of the Amazon rainforest they call home in Brazil's Rondonia, expansion of Las Vegas, development of Kuwait City over the years, or how agriculture became prevalent in the middle of a desert in Al Jowf in Saudi Arabia. 

You can explore Timelapse on Google Earth by visiting g.co/Timelapse. 

