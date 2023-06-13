List of Famous Indian Festivals and Holidays in 2023
Indian Festivals & Holidays 2023: Indian festivals and holidays are vibrant and diverse, reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of the country. These occasions play a vital role in bringing people together, fostering a sense of unity, and celebrating traditions that have been passed down for generations.
Whether it's Diwali, the festival of lights, or Holi, the festival of colours, these celebrations are marked by joyous music, dance, and elaborate decorations. People adorn themselves in traditional attire, exchange greetings, and indulge in delicious festive delicacies. Festivals like Eid, Christmas, and Gurpurab are also celebrated with equal enthusiasm, showcasing the spirit of religious harmony in India.
In addition to religious festivals, India also observes national holidays that hold historical and cultural significance. Independence Day, Republic Day, and Gandhi Jayanti are celebrated throughout the country, with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural programs.
List of all Important Indian Festivals and Holidays
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Holiday
|
January 1
|
Sunday
|
New Year
|
January 12
|
Thursday
|
January 14
|
Saturday
|
January 15
|
Sunday
|
Pongal, Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu
|
January 23
|
Monday
|
January 26
|
Thursday
|
Republic Day, Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja
|
February 5
|
Sunday
|
Guru Ravi Das Jayanti
|
March 7
|
Tuesday
|
March 8
|
Wednesday
|
March 12
|
Sunday
|
Ranga Panchami
|
March 22
|
Wednesday
|
Ugadi, Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand
|
March 24
|
Friday
|
Gangaur
|
April 6
|
Thursday
|
April 14
|
Friday
|
Solar New Year, Baisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti
|
April 22
|
Saturday
|
Akshay Tritiya, Id-ul-Fitr
|
April 29
|
Saturday
|
Sita Navami
|
May 5
|
Friday
|
June 20
|
Tuesday
|
Jagannath Rath Yatra
|
June 29
|
Thursday
|
Devshayani Ekadashi and Eid-ul-Adha
|
July 3
|
Monday
|
Guru Purnima
|
August 15
|
Tuesday
|
Independence Day
|
August 19
|
Saturday
|
Hariyali Teej
|
August 21
|
Monday
|
Nag Panchami
|
August 29
|
Tuesday
|
Onam/Thiruvonam
|
August 30
|
Wednesday
|
Rakshabandhan
|
September 2
|
Saturday
|
Kajari Teej
|
September 5
|
Tuesday
|
Teacher’s Day
|
September 7
|
Thursday
|
Janmashtami
|
September 18
|
Monday
|
Hartalika Teej
|
September 19
|
Tuesday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|
September 28
|
Thursday
|
Anant Chaturdashi/Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi
|
October 2
|
Monday
|
Gandhi Jayanti & Lal Bahadur Shashtri Jayanti
|
October 15
|
Sunday
|
Sharad Navratri
|
October 22
|
Sunday
|
Durga Puja
|
October 23
|
Monday
|
Mahanavami Puja
|
October 24
|
Tuesday
|
Dusshera
|
November 1
|
Wednesday
|
Karwa Chauth
|
November 5
|
Sunday
|
Ahoi Ashtami
|
November 10
|
Friday
|
Dhanteras
|
November 12
|
Sunday
|
Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi
|
November 14
|
Tuesday
|
Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Children’s Day
|
November 19
|
Sunday
|
Chatth Puja
|
November 23
|
Thursday
|
Devutthana Ekadashi
|
November 24
|
Friday
|
Tulsi Vivah
|
November 26
|
Sunday
|
Dev Diwali
|
December 17
|
Sunday
|
Vivah Panchami
|
December 25
|
Monday
|
Christmas
These festivals and holidays provide an opportunity for individuals to take a break from their routine lives, spend quality time with family and friends, and strengthen social bonds. They also serve as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage and values that define the Indian identity.
One of the most notable aspects of Indian festivals is their exuberant nature. They are a testament to India's multicultural fabric, promoting harmony, joy, and a sense of belonging among its people.
