List of Famous Indian Festivals and Holidays in 2023

Indian Festivals & Holidays 2023: Indian festivals and holidays are vibrant and diverse, reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of the country. These occasions play a vital role in bringing people together, fostering a sense of unity, and celebrating traditions that have been passed down for generations.

Whether it's Diwali, the festival of lights, or Holi, the festival of colours, these celebrations are marked by joyous music, dance, and elaborate decorations. People adorn themselves in traditional attire, exchange greetings, and indulge in delicious festive delicacies. Festivals like Eid, Christmas, and Gurpurab are also celebrated with equal enthusiasm, showcasing the spirit of religious harmony in India.

In addition to religious festivals, India also observes national holidays that hold historical and cultural significance. Independence Day, Republic Day, and Gandhi Jayanti are celebrated throughout the country, with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural programs.

List of all Important Indian Festivals and Holidays

Date

Day

Festival/Holiday

January 1

Sunday

New Year

January 12

Thursday

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

January 14

Saturday

Lohri

January 15

Sunday

Pongal, Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu

January 23

Monday

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 26

Thursday

Republic Day, Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

February 5

Sunday

Guru Ravi Das Jayanti

March 7

Tuesday

Holika Dahan

March 8

Wednesday

Holi

March 12

Sunday

Ranga Panchami

March 22

Wednesday

Ugadi, Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand

March 24

Friday

Gangaur

April 6

Thursday

Hanuman Jayanti

April 14

Friday

Solar New Year, Baisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti 

April 22

Saturday

Akshay Tritiya, Id-ul-Fitr

April 29

Saturday

Sita Navami

May 5

Friday

Buddha Purnima

June 20

Tuesday

Jagannath Rath Yatra

June 29

Thursday

Devshayani Ekadashi and Eid-ul-Adha

July 3

Monday

Guru Purnima

August 15

Tuesday

Independence Day

August 19

Saturday

Hariyali Teej

August 21

Monday

Nag Panchami

August 29

Tuesday

Onam/Thiruvonam

August 30

Wednesday

Rakshabandhan

September 2

Saturday

Kajari Teej

September 5

Tuesday

Teacher’s Day

September 7

Thursday

Janmashtami

September 18

Monday

Hartalika Teej

September 19

Tuesday

Ganesh Chaturthi

September 28

Thursday

Anant Chaturdashi/Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi

October 2

Monday

Gandhi Jayanti & Lal Bahadur Shashtri Jayanti

October 15

Sunday

Sharad Navratri

October 22

Sunday

Durga Puja 

October 23

Monday

Mahanavami Puja

October 24

Tuesday

Dusshera

November 1

Wednesday

Karwa Chauth

November 5

Sunday

Ahoi Ashtami

November 10

Friday

Dhanteras

November 12

Sunday

Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi

November 14

Tuesday

Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Children’s Day

November 19

Sunday

Chatth Puja

November 23

Thursday

Devutthana Ekadashi

November 24

Friday

Tulsi Vivah

November 26

Sunday

Dev Diwali

December 17

Sunday

Vivah Panchami

December 25

Monday

Christmas

These festivals and holidays provide an opportunity for individuals to take a break from their routine lives, spend quality time with family and friends, and strengthen social bonds. They also serve as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage and values that define the Indian identity.

One of the most notable aspects of Indian festivals is their exuberant nature. They are a testament to India's multicultural fabric, promoting harmony, joy, and a sense of belonging among its people.

FAQ

What are the two main festivals of India?

Holi and Diwali are the two main festivals in India.

How many festivals are in India?

The number of festivals can differ in every region. However, there are a total of 17 holidays as per Indian Government.
