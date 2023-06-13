List of Famous Indian Festivals and Holidays in 2023

Indian Festivals & Holidays 2023: Indian festivals and holidays are vibrant and diverse, reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of the country. These occasions play a vital role in bringing people together, fostering a sense of unity, and celebrating traditions that have been passed down for generations.

Whether it's Diwali, the festival of lights, or Holi, the festival of colours, these celebrations are marked by joyous music, dance, and elaborate decorations. People adorn themselves in traditional attire, exchange greetings, and indulge in delicious festive delicacies. Festivals like Eid, Christmas, and Gurpurab are also celebrated with equal enthusiasm, showcasing the spirit of religious harmony in India.

In addition to religious festivals, India also observes national holidays that hold historical and cultural significance. Independence Day, Republic Day, and Gandhi Jayanti are celebrated throughout the country, with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural programs.

List of all Important Indian Festivals and Holidays

Date Day Festival/Holiday January 1 Sunday New Year January 12 Thursday Swami Vivekananda Jayanti January 14 Saturday Lohri January 15 Sunday Pongal, Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu January 23 Monday Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti January 26 Thursday Republic Day, Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja February 5 Sunday Guru Ravi Das Jayanti March 7 Tuesday Holika Dahan March 8 Wednesday Holi March 12 Sunday Ranga Panchami March 22 Wednesday Ugadi, Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand March 24 Friday Gangaur April 6 Thursday Hanuman Jayanti April 14 Friday Solar New Year, Baisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti April 22 Saturday Akshay Tritiya, Id-ul-Fitr April 29 Saturday Sita Navami May 5 Friday Buddha Purnima June 20 Tuesday Jagannath Rath Yatra June 29 Thursday Devshayani Ekadashi and Eid-ul-Adha July 3 Monday Guru Purnima August 15 Tuesday Independence Day August 19 Saturday Hariyali Teej August 21 Monday Nag Panchami August 29 Tuesday Onam/Thiruvonam August 30 Wednesday Rakshabandhan September 2 Saturday Kajari Teej September 5 Tuesday Teacher’s Day September 7 Thursday Janmashtami September 18 Monday Hartalika Teej September 19 Tuesday Ganesh Chaturthi September 28 Thursday Anant Chaturdashi/Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi October 2 Monday Gandhi Jayanti & Lal Bahadur Shashtri Jayanti October 15 Sunday Sharad Navratri October 22 Sunday Durga Puja October 23 Monday Mahanavami Puja October 24 Tuesday Dusshera November 1 Wednesday Karwa Chauth November 5 Sunday Ahoi Ashtami November 10 Friday Dhanteras November 12 Sunday Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi November 14 Tuesday Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Children’s Day November 19 Sunday Chatth Puja November 23 Thursday Devutthana Ekadashi November 24 Friday Tulsi Vivah November 26 Sunday Dev Diwali December 17 Sunday Vivah Panchami December 25 Monday Christmas

These festivals and holidays provide an opportunity for individuals to take a break from their routine lives, spend quality time with family and friends, and strengthen social bonds. They also serve as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage and values that define the Indian identity.

One of the most notable aspects of Indian festivals is their exuberant nature. They are a testament to India's multicultural fabric, promoting harmony, joy, and a sense of belonging among its people.

