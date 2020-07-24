List of Maha Vir Chakra Awardees

On January 26, 1950, Maha Vir Chakra was instituted to recognise the acts of conspicuous gallantry in the presence of the enemy whether on land, at sea or in the air. It is the second-highest military award in India. Param Vir Chakra is the highest military decoration of India, followed by Maha Vir Chakra and the Vir Chakra.

Here's the complete list of receipents of Maha Vir Chakra:

1- Brig. Anand Sarup

2- Nk. Sugan Singh (Posthumously)

3- Brig. Kailas Prasad Pande

4- Lt. Col. Narinder Singh Sandhu

5- Lt. Col. Arun Bhimrao Harolikar

6- Lt. Arvind Singh

7- Brig. Manjit Singh

8- Lt. Col. Inder Bal Singh Bawa (Posthumously)

9- Maj. Puttichanda Somaiah Ganapathi

10- Maj. Krishna Gopal Chatterjee

11- Sub. Sansar Chand

12- L/Hav. Nar Bahadur Ale (Posthumously)

13- Nk. Prem Bahadur Gurung (Posthumously)

14- Sqd. Leader Ajjamada Bopayya Devayya (Posthumously)

15- Capt. Pratap Singh (Posthumously)

16- Col. Vijay Kumar Bakshi (Posthumously)

17- 2/Lt. Rajeev Sandhu (Posthumously)

18- Maj. Sonam Wangchuk

19- Maj. Vivek Gupta (Posthumously)

20- Maj. Rajesh Singh Adhikari (Posthumously)

21- Maj. Padmapani Acharya (Posthumously)

22- Capt. Anuj Nayyar (Posthumously)

23- Capt. Neikezhakuo Kenguruse (Posthumously)

24- Lt. Keishing Clifford Nongrum (Posthumously)

25- Lt. Balwan Singh

26- Nk. Digendra Kumar

27- Sep. Imliakum

28- Capt. Gurjinder Singh Suri (Posthumously)

29- Lt. Col. Surinder Kapur

30 Capt. Pradip Kumar Gour (Posthumously)

31- Lt. Col. Chitoor Venugopal

32- Maj. Vijay Rattan Chowdhary (Posthumously)

33- L/Nk. Drig Pal Singh (Posthumously)

34- L/Nk. Nar Bahadur Chhetri

35- Lt. Col. Harish Chandra Pathak

36- Lt. Col. Kulwant Singh Pannu

37- Maj. Dharam Vir Singh

38- Col. Udai Singh

39- Lt. Col. Sukhjit Singh

40- Brig. Anthony Herold Edward Michigan

41- Lt. Col. Ved Prakash Ghai (Posthumously)

42- Capt. Shankar Shankhapan Walkar (Posthumously)

43- Hav. Bir Bahadur Pun

44- Hav. Thomas Philipose

45- L/Nk. Shanghara Singh (Posthumously)

46- Lt. Col. Ved Parkash Airy

47- Lt. Col. Raj Mohan Vohra

48- Lt. Col. Hanut Singh

49- Maj. Amarjit Singh Bal

50- Brig. Joginder Singh Bakshi

51- Sep. Ansuya Prasad (Posthumously)

52- Brig. Arun Shridhar Vaidya

53- Capt. Devinder Singh Ahlawat (Posthumously)

54- Brig. Hardev Singh Kler

55- A/Comdt. RK Wadhwa (Posthumously)

56- Lt. Col. Shamsher Singh

57- Maj. Vijay Kumad Berry

58- Squad. Leader Ravinder Nath Bhardwaj

59- Wg. Cdr. Harcharan Singh Manget

60- Wg. Cdr. Allan Albert D'Costa

61- Wg. Cdr. Man Mohan Bir Singh Talwar

62- Wg. Cdr. Ramesh Sakhram Benegal

63- Wg. Cdr. Cecil Vivian Parker

64- Wg. Cdr. Vidya Bhushan Vasisht

65- Brig. Mohinder Lal Whig

66- Brig. Sant Singh

67- 2/Lt. Shamsher Singh Samra (Posthumously)

68- Sub. Malkiat Singh (Posthumously)

69- L/Nk. Ram Ugrah Pandey (Posthumously)

70- Rfn. Pati Ram Gurung (Posthumously)

71- Lt. Col. Swai Bhawani Singh

72- Maj. Daljit Singh Narag (Posthumously)

73- Rfn. Dil Bahadur Chettri

74- Brig. Joginder Singh Gharaya

75- Lt. Col. Prem Kumar Khanna

76- Maj. Anup Singh Gahlaut (Posthumously)

77- Maj. Basdev Singh Mankotia

78- Sub. Mohinder Singh

79- Sep. Pandu Rang Salunkhe (Posthumously)

80- Brig. Anant Vishwanath Natu

81- Lt. Col. Rajkumar Singh

82- Maj. Jaivir Singh

83- Maj. Kuldip Singh Chandpuri

84- Maj. Chewang Rinchen

85- Brig. Krishnaswami Gowri Shankar

86- Lt. Col. Kashmiri Lal Rattan

87- Lt. Col. Rattan Nath Sharma

88- Nk. Darshan Singh (Posthumously)

89- Lt. Col. Sant Singh

90- Lt. Col. Sampuran Singh

91- Capt. Kapil Singh Thapa (Posthumously)

92- Sub. Tikabahadur Thapa (Posthumously)

93- Maj. Gen. Mohindar Singh

94- Lt. Col. Rai Singh

95- Maj. Harbhajan Singh (Posthumously)

96- Lt. Col. Mahatam Singh

97- Cdr. KP Gopal Rao

98- Capt. Min Mulla (Posthumously)

99- Lt. Cdr. Jpa Noronha

100- Cdr Mohan Narayan Rao Samant

101- Capt. Swaraj Prakash

102- Cdr. BB Yadav

103- Lt. Cdr. SK Gupta

104- C Singh, L/S (OD2)

112- Lt. Arwind Singh

113- Squad. Leader Madhavendra Banerji

114- Wg. Cdr. Padmanabha Gautam

115- Group Cpt. Chandan Singh

116- Wg. Cdr. Swaroop Krishna Kaul

117- Lt. Col. Gurbans Singh Sangha

118- Maj. Ranjit Singh Dayal

119- Maj. Bhaskar Roy

120- Capt. Chander Narain Singh (Posthumously)

121- Lt. Col. Salim Caleb

122- Lt. Col. Harbans Lal Mehta (Posthumously)

123- Lt. Col. Desmond Hayde

124- Sub. Ajit Singh (Posthumously)

125- Lt. Col. Narindra Nath Khanna (Posthumously)

126- Maj. Bhupinder Singh (Posthumously)

127- Maj. Asa Ram Tyagi (Posthumously)

128- Maj. Gen. Gurbaksh Singh

129- Maj. Gen. Har Krishen Sibal

130- Maj. Gen Swarup Singh Kalaan

131- Brig. Ram Dharam Das Shira

132- Brig. Khem Karan Singh

133- Wg. Cdr. William Macdonald Goodman

134- Wg. Cdr. Prem Pal Singh

135- Squad. Leader Padmanubha Gautam

136- Lt. Col. Arunkumar Shridhar Vaidya

137- Squad. Leader JM Nath

138- Brig. Thomas Krishnan Theogaraj

139- Brig. Zorawar Chand Bakshi

140- Lt. Col. Madan Mohan Singh Bakshi

141- Lt. Col. Raghubir Singh

142- Lt. Col. Pagadala Kuppuswamy Nandagopal

143- Capt. Gautam Mubayi (Posthumously)

144- L/Hav. Naubat Ram

145- Civ/Labour M Ismail

146- Nk. Mahabir Thapa (Posthumously)

147- L/Nk. Ran Bahadur Gurung (Posthumously)

148- Sub. Sonam Stopdhan

149- Hav. Sarup Singh (Posthumously)

150- Maj. Sardul Singh Randhawa

151- Maj. Sher Partap Singh Shrikent

152- Maj. Mahander Singh Chaudhary

153- Maj. Gurdial Singh

154- Capt. Mahabir Prasad

155- Nk. Rabi Lal Thapa

156- Maj. Ajit Singh

157- Sep. Kewal Singh (Posthumously)

158- Jem. Isht Tundup (Posthumously)

159- Hav. Satingian Phunchok (Posthumously)

160- 2/Lt. Gopala Krishna Venkatesa Prasanna Rao

161- 2/Lt. Shyamal Dev Goswami

162- Brig Tapishwar Narain Raina

163- Squad. Leader Jag Mohan Nath

164- Nk. Chain Singh (Posthumously)

165- Sep. Kanshi Ram

166- Rfn. Jashwant Singh Rawat (Posthumously)

167- Lt.Ved Prakash Trehan (Posthumously)

168- 2/Lt. Bhagwan dutt Dogra

169- Lt. Col. Bejoy Mohan Bhattacharjea

170- Maj. Gen Rajinder Singh

171- Maj. Sushil Kumar Mathur

172- Maj. Baljit Singh Randhawa (Posthumously)

173- Civ/Dhoby Ram Chander

174- Rfn Dhonkal Singh (Posthumously)

175- Sep. Amar Singh

176- Wg. Cdr. SB Norohna

177- Air Cmde. Mehar Singh

178- Lt. Col. Rajinder Singh

179- Jem. Hardev Singh (Posthumously)

180- Jem. Nand Singh (Posthumously)

181- Civ/Dhoby Ram Chander

182- Lt. Col. Rajinder Singh

183- Lt. Col. Anant Singh Pathania

184- Maj. Satya Pal Chopra (Posthumously)

185- Maj. Sardar Malkit Singh Brar (Posthumously)

186- Capt. Dara Dinshaw Mistri (Posthumously)

187- Lt. Kishan Singh Rathor

188- L/Hav. Ram Prashad Gurung

189- Jem. Lalsingh

190- Lt. Col. Arcot Govindaraj Rangaraj

191- Wg. Cdr. Hrushikesh Moolgavkar

192- Brig. Kanhya Lal Atal

193- Lt. Col. Dharam Singh

194- Maj. Anil Krishna Barat

195- Jem. Chewang Rinchan

196- Hav. Fateh Singh

197- Hav. Lal Bahadur Khattri

198- Maj. Nirode Baran Banerjea

199- Jem. Chhewang Rinchen

200- Maj. Annavi Krishnaswamy Ramaswamy (Posthumously)

201- Brig. Rajendra Singh (Posthumously)

202- Brig. Yadunath Singh

203- Brig. M Usman

204- Lt. Col. Ijs Butalia

205- Lt. Col. Man Mohan Khanna

206- Lt. Col. Dewan Rajit Rai (Posthumously)

207- Lt. Col. Harabans Singh Virk

208- Lt. Col. Kaman Singh

209- Lt. Col. Sher Jung Thapa

210- Lt. Col. Thakur Prithi Chand

211- Maj. Hari Chand

212- Maj. Khushal Chand

213- Capt. Arvind Nilkhanth Jatar

214- Sub. Bishen Singh (Posthumously)

215- Sub. Gurdial Singh (Posthumously)

216- Jem. Hardev Singh

217- Jem. Sampooran Singh (Posthumously)

218- Jem. Nand Singh (Posthumously)

219- Hav. Chuni Ram (Posthumously)

220- L/Hav Daya Ram

221- Nk. Nar Singh (Posthumously)

222- Nk. Raju

223- Nk. Pritam Singh

225- Nk. Krishna Sonawane

226- Nk. Sishpal Singh (Posthumously)

227- Nk. Chand Singh (Posthumously)

228- L/Nk. Rabilal Thapa (Posthumously)

229- Sep. Hari Singh

230- Sep. Deewan Singh (Posthumously)

231- Sep. Man Singh

