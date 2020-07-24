List of Maha Vir Chakra Awardees
On January 26, 1950, Maha Vir Chakra was instituted to recognise the acts of conspicuous gallantry in the presence of the enemy whether on land, at sea or in the air. It is the second-highest military award in India. Param Vir Chakra is the highest military decoration of India, followed by Maha Vir Chakra and the Vir Chakra.
Here's the complete list of receipents of Maha Vir Chakra:
1- Brig. Anand Sarup
2- Nk. Sugan Singh (Posthumously)
3- Brig. Kailas Prasad Pande
4- Lt. Col. Narinder Singh Sandhu
5- Lt. Col. Arun Bhimrao Harolikar
6- Lt. Arvind Singh
7- Brig. Manjit Singh
8- Lt. Col. Inder Bal Singh Bawa (Posthumously)
9- Maj. Puttichanda Somaiah Ganapathi
10- Maj. Krishna Gopal Chatterjee
11- Sub. Sansar Chand
12- L/Hav. Nar Bahadur Ale (Posthumously)
13- Nk. Prem Bahadur Gurung (Posthumously)
14- Sqd. Leader Ajjamada Bopayya Devayya (Posthumously)
15- Capt. Pratap Singh (Posthumously)
16- Col. Vijay Kumar Bakshi (Posthumously)
17- 2/Lt. Rajeev Sandhu (Posthumously)
18- Maj. Sonam Wangchuk
19- Maj. Vivek Gupta (Posthumously)
20- Maj. Rajesh Singh Adhikari (Posthumously)
21- Maj. Padmapani Acharya (Posthumously)
22- Capt. Anuj Nayyar (Posthumously)
23- Capt. Neikezhakuo Kenguruse (Posthumously)
24- Lt. Keishing Clifford Nongrum (Posthumously)
25- Lt. Balwan Singh
26- Nk. Digendra Kumar
27- Sep. Imliakum
28- Capt. Gurjinder Singh Suri (Posthumously)
29- Lt. Col. Surinder Kapur
30 Capt. Pradip Kumar Gour (Posthumously)
31- Lt. Col. Chitoor Venugopal
32- Maj. Vijay Rattan Chowdhary (Posthumously)
33- L/Nk. Drig Pal Singh (Posthumously)
34- L/Nk. Nar Bahadur Chhetri
35- Lt. Col. Harish Chandra Pathak
36- Lt. Col. Kulwant Singh Pannu
37- Maj. Dharam Vir Singh
38- Col. Udai Singh
39- Lt. Col. Sukhjit Singh
40- Brig. Anthony Herold Edward Michigan
41- Lt. Col. Ved Prakash Ghai (Posthumously)
42- Capt. Shankar Shankhapan Walkar (Posthumously)
43- Hav. Bir Bahadur Pun
44- Hav. Thomas Philipose
45- L/Nk. Shanghara Singh (Posthumously)
46- Lt. Col. Ved Parkash Airy
47- Lt. Col. Raj Mohan Vohra
48- Lt. Col. Hanut Singh
49- Maj. Amarjit Singh Bal
50- Brig. Joginder Singh Bakshi
51- Sep. Ansuya Prasad (Posthumously)
52- Brig. Arun Shridhar Vaidya
53- Capt. Devinder Singh Ahlawat (Posthumously)
54- Brig. Hardev Singh Kler
55- A/Comdt. RK Wadhwa (Posthumously)
56- Lt. Col. Shamsher Singh
57- Maj. Vijay Kumad Berry
58- Squad. Leader Ravinder Nath Bhardwaj
59- Wg. Cdr. Harcharan Singh Manget
60- Wg. Cdr. Allan Albert D'Costa
61- Wg. Cdr. Man Mohan Bir Singh Talwar
62- Wg. Cdr. Ramesh Sakhram Benegal
63- Wg. Cdr. Cecil Vivian Parker
64- Wg. Cdr. Vidya Bhushan Vasisht
65- Brig. Mohinder Lal Whig
66- Brig. Sant Singh
67- 2/Lt. Shamsher Singh Samra (Posthumously)
68- Sub. Malkiat Singh (Posthumously)
69- L/Nk. Ram Ugrah Pandey (Posthumously)
70- Rfn. Pati Ram Gurung (Posthumously)
71- Lt. Col. Swai Bhawani Singh
72- Maj. Daljit Singh Narag (Posthumously)
73- Rfn. Dil Bahadur Chettri
74- Brig. Joginder Singh Gharaya
75- Lt. Col. Prem Kumar Khanna
76- Maj. Anup Singh Gahlaut (Posthumously)
77- Maj. Basdev Singh Mankotia
78- Sub. Mohinder Singh
79- Sep. Pandu Rang Salunkhe (Posthumously)
80- Brig. Anant Vishwanath Natu
81- Lt. Col. Rajkumar Singh
82- Maj. Jaivir Singh
83- Maj. Kuldip Singh Chandpuri
84- Maj. Chewang Rinchen
85- Brig. Krishnaswami Gowri Shankar
86- Lt. Col. Kashmiri Lal Rattan
87- Lt. Col. Rattan Nath Sharma
88- Nk. Darshan Singh (Posthumously)
89- Lt. Col. Sant Singh
90- Lt. Col. Sampuran Singh
91- Capt. Kapil Singh Thapa (Posthumously)
92- Sub. Tikabahadur Thapa (Posthumously)
93- Maj. Gen. Mohindar Singh
94- Lt. Col. Rai Singh
95- Maj. Harbhajan Singh (Posthumously)
96- Lt. Col. Mahatam Singh
112- Lt. Arwind Singh
113- Squad. Leader Madhavendra Banerji
114- Wg. Cdr. Padmanabha Gautam
115- Group Cpt. Chandan Singh
116- Wg. Cdr. Swaroop Krishna Kaul
117- Lt. Col. Gurbans Singh Sangha
118- Maj. Ranjit Singh Dayal
119- Maj. Bhaskar Roy
120- Capt. Chander Narain Singh (Posthumously)
121- Lt. Col. Salim Caleb
122- Lt. Col. Harbans Lal Mehta (Posthumously)
123- Lt. Col. Desmond Hayde
124- Sub. Ajit Singh (Posthumously)
125- Lt. Col. Narindra Nath Khanna (Posthumously)
126- Maj. Bhupinder Singh (Posthumously)
127- Maj. Asa Ram Tyagi (Posthumously)
128- Maj. Gen. Gurbaksh Singh
129- Maj. Gen. Har Krishen Sibal
130- Maj. Gen Swarup Singh Kalaan
131- Brig. Ram Dharam Das Shira
132- Brig. Khem Karan Singh
133- Wg. Cdr. William Macdonald Goodman
134- Wg. Cdr. Prem Pal Singh
135- Squad. Leader Padmanubha Gautam
136- Lt. Col. Arunkumar Shridhar Vaidya
137- Squad. Leader JM Nath
138- Brig. Thomas Krishnan Theogaraj
139- Brig. Zorawar Chand Bakshi
140- Lt. Col. Madan Mohan Singh Bakshi
141- Lt. Col. Raghubir Singh
142- Lt. Col. Pagadala Kuppuswamy Nandagopal
143- Capt. Gautam Mubayi (Posthumously)
144- L/Hav. Naubat Ram
146- Nk. Mahabir Thapa (Posthumously)
147- L/Nk. Ran Bahadur Gurung (Posthumously)
148- Sub. Sonam Stopdhan
149- Hav. Sarup Singh (Posthumously)
150- Maj. Sardul Singh Randhawa
151- Maj. Sher Partap Singh Shrikent
152- Maj. Mahander Singh Chaudhary
153- Maj. Gurdial Singh
154- Capt. Mahabir Prasad
155- Nk. Rabi Lal Thapa
156- Maj. Ajit Singh
157- Sep. Kewal Singh (Posthumously)
158- Jem. Isht Tundup (Posthumously)
159- Hav. Satingian Phunchok (Posthumously)
160- 2/Lt. Gopala Krishna Venkatesa Prasanna Rao
161- 2/Lt. Shyamal Dev Goswami
162- Brig Tapishwar Narain Raina
163- Squad. Leader Jag Mohan Nath
164- Nk. Chain Singh (Posthumously)
165- Sep. Kanshi Ram
166- Rfn. Jashwant Singh Rawat (Posthumously)
167- Lt.Ved Prakash Trehan (Posthumously)
168- 2/Lt. Bhagwan dutt Dogra
169- Lt. Col. Bejoy Mohan Bhattacharjea
170- Maj. Gen Rajinder Singh
171- Maj. Sushil Kumar Mathur
172- Maj. Baljit Singh Randhawa (Posthumously)
173- Civ/Dhoby Ram Chander
174- Rfn Dhonkal Singh (Posthumously)
175- Sep. Amar Singh
176- Wg. Cdr. SB Norohna
177- Air Cmde. Mehar Singh
182- Lt. Col. Rajinder Singh
183- Lt. Col. Anant Singh Pathania
184- Maj. Satya Pal Chopra (Posthumously)
185- Maj. Sardar Malkit Singh Brar (Posthumously)
186- Capt. Dara Dinshaw Mistri (Posthumously)
187- Lt. Kishan Singh Rathor
188- L/Hav. Ram Prashad Gurung
189- Jem. Lalsingh
190- Lt. Col. Arcot Govindaraj Rangaraj
191- Wg. Cdr. Hrushikesh Moolgavkar
192- Brig. Kanhya Lal Atal
193- Lt. Col. Dharam Singh
194- Maj. Anil Krishna Barat
196- Hav. Fateh Singh
197- Hav. Lal Bahadur Khattri
198- Maj. Nirode Baran Banerjea
199- Jem. Chhewang Rinchen
200- Maj. Annavi Krishnaswamy Ramaswamy (Posthumously)
201- Brig. Rajendra Singh (Posthumously)
202- Brig. Yadunath Singh
203- Brig. M Usman
204- Lt. Col. Ijs Butalia
205- Lt. Col. Man Mohan Khanna
206- Lt. Col. Dewan Rajit Rai (Posthumously)
207- Lt. Col. Harabans Singh Virk
208- Lt. Col. Kaman Singh
209- Lt. Col. Sher Jung Thapa
210- Lt. Col. Thakur Prithi Chand
211- Maj. Hari Chand
212- Maj. Khushal Chand
213- Capt. Arvind Nilkhanth Jatar
214- Sub. Bishen Singh (Posthumously)
215- Sub. Gurdial Singh (Posthumously)
216- Jem. Hardev Singh
217- Jem. Sampooran Singh (Posthumously)
218- Jem. Nand Singh (Posthumously)
219- Hav. Chuni Ram (Posthumously)
220- L/Hav Daya Ram
221- Nk. Nar Singh (Posthumously)
222- Nk. Raju
223- Nk. Pritam Singh
225- Nk. Krishna Sonawane
226- Nk. Sishpal Singh (Posthumously)
227- Nk. Chand Singh (Posthumously)
228- L/Nk. Rabilal Thapa (Posthumously)
229- Sep. Hari Singh
230- Sep. Deewan Singh (Posthumously)
231- Sep. Man Singh