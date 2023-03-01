Math Riddles: Can you solve The Pokemon Puzzle in 15 seconds? Check your IQ here!

Do you find math riddles difficult? Just like it is fun and adventurous to catch your favorite pokemon in the poke world, math riddles also challenge you to overcome your fear and enhance your skills!

So here’s a pokemon math puzzle for you to solve in 15 seconds!

Find the value of the '?'

Let's Solve the Math Riddle Together

Let's Look at the puzzle

Here We have four pokemons:

Pikachu = P

Jigglypuff = J

Snorlax = S

Meowth = M

And we know that

Pikachu =Jigglypuff

so, P=J

Solution

There are four equations:

1.P+P+J=39

2.P-S=10

3.M=2XS

4. P+M+J+S=?

Find the missing number

First Equation

P+P+J=39

We Know J=P

so,

P+P+P=39

3P=39

P=13

Second Equation

P-S=10

13-S=10

13-10=S

3=S

Third Equation

M=2XS

M=2x3

M=6

Final Equation

P+M+J-S=?

We Know

Pikachu = 13

Jigglypuff = 13

Snorlax = 3

Meowth = 6

13+6+13-3= 29

?=29

Great Work!

