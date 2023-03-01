JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Math Riddles: Can you solve The Pokemon Puzzle in 15 seconds? Check your IQ here!

Math Riddle Challenge: Solve this pokemon puzzle in 15 seconds and check your IQ here! Find the missing number.
Can You Solve Pokemon Puzzle In 15 Seconds
Can You Solve Pokemon Puzzle In 15 Seconds

Do you find math riddles difficult? Just like it is fun and adventurous to catch your favorite pokemon in the poke world, math riddles also challenge you to overcome your fear and enhance your skills!

So here’s a pokemon math puzzle for you to solve in 15 seconds!

Find the value of the '?'

Jagranjosh

Easy?

Could you figure it out yet?

Remember you only have 15 seconds!

The time is running...

tick..

tock...

tick...

tock...

Time's Up!

Could You Figure it out?

Let's catch them all together!

Let's Solve the Math Riddle Together

Let's Look at the puzzle

Jagranjosh

Here We have four pokemons:

Pikachu = P

Jigglypuff = J

Snorlax = S

Meowth = M

And we know that 

Pikachu =Jigglypuff

so, P=J

Solution

There are four equations:

1.P+P+J=39

2.P-S=10

3.M=2XS

4. P+M+J+S=?

Find the missing number

 

First Equation

Jagranjosh

P+P+J=39

We Know J=P

so,

P+P+P=39

3P=39

P=13

Second Equation

Jagranjosh

P-S=10

13-S=10

13-10=S

3=S

Third Equation

Jagranjosh

M=2XS

M=2x3

M=6

Final Equation

Jagranjosh

P+M+J-S=?

We Know

Pikachu = 13

Jigglypuff = 13

Snorlax = 3

Meowth = 6

 

13+6+13-3= 29

?=29

Great Work!

 

Don't Miss out!

Math Riddles: Can you solve this Anime Math Riddle in 30 Seconds? Check your IQ here!

Math Riddles: Can You Solve This Atomic Math Puzzle And Find The Missing Number? Test Your IQ Here

Math Riddles: Can you Solve This Monkey Puzzle In 15 Seconds? Test your IQ

 

 

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next