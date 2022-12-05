Math Riddles: Solve These 5 Math Problems On Calculating Average To Get Ahead Of Your Peers.

There are several reasons why solving math riddles is beneficial for you.

First, they allow you to practice problem-solution strategies. Second, they give you a chance to review basic mathematical concepts. Third, they encourage you to develop critical thinking skills. Finally, they can improve your overall math skills.

Our goal is to help you with your studies and help you get smarter than you already are.

Why are we here if not to help you?

This is why we have another set of math riddles from around the web waiting for you.

Are you ready to solve them? We sincerely hope that you are.

So, let’s start!

Solve These 5 Math Riddles On Calculating Average To Get Ahead Of Your Peers .

Math Riddle #1

A cricketer has a mean score of 58 runs in nine innings. How many runs are to be scored by him in the tenth innings to raise the mean score to 61?

Math Riddle #2

The average weight of 8 people increases by 2.5 kg when a new person comes in place of one of them weighing 65 kg. What is the weight of the new person?

Math Riddle #3

The average height of 30 boys was calculated to be 150 cm. Later it was found that one value of 165 cm was wrongly copied as 135 cm for the computation of the average. Find the correct average height of the boys.

Math Riddle #4

The aggregate monthly expenditure of a family was $ 6240 during the first 3 months, $ 6780 during the next 4 months, and $ 7236 during the last 5 months of the year. If their total saving during the year is $ 7080, what is the average monthly income of the family?

Math Riddle #5

The average of 10 numbers is 23. If each number is increased by 4, what will the new average be?

All the best!

Math Riddle Answers

Math Riddle #1

The number of runs to be scored in the 10th innings = 88 runs

Math Riddle #2

Weight of new person = (65 + 20) kg = 85 kgs

Math Riddle #3

The correct average height = 151 cm

Math Riddle #4

The average monthly income of the family is $ 7425.

Math Riddle #5

The new average = 27

We hope that you liked this math riddle.

