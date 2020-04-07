List of MCX holidays in 2020

p>Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed exchange and is one of the largest commodity derivatives exchange that deals with the trading of metal, bullion, agro commodities, and energy. LikeMCX also remains closed on public and state-specific holidays and operates on all weekdays i.e. Monday to Friday and remains closed on weekends i.e., Saturday and Sunday. Check the complete list of MCX holidays below:

Dates Holiday 1 January 2020 New Year Day 21 February 2020 Maha Shivaratri 10 March 2020 Holi 2 April 2020 Ram Navami 6 April 2020 Mahavir Jayanti 10 April 2020 Good Friday 14 April 2020 Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti 1 May 2020 Maharashtra Day 25 May 2020 Id-ul-Fitr 2 October 2020 Gandhi Jayanti 16 November 2020 Diwali - Balipratipada 30 November 2020 Guru Nanak Jayanti 25 December 2020 Christmas Day

What is MCX?

MCX or Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Limited started its operations in the year 2003. The functioning of MCX is regulated by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India). It provides trading commodity derivative contracts to a variety of industry segments. The main aim of the MCX is to foster societies which are important for further advancement of the operations of MCX.

The products offered by MCX can be classified into 4 types:

1. Bullion

2. Base Metals

3. Energy

4. Agricultural commodities

Bullion consists of gold, silver, silver mini, silver 1000, etc. Zinc, alluminium, brass, nickel, etc. are under the category of base metals. Energy products consist of natural gas, unrefined oil and crude oil mini. The fourth product i.e., agricultural commodities includes methane oil, cotton, black pepper, cardamom and crude-palm oil.

Trade timings for MCX:

The trade timings for agricultural commodities are between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on all the working days while for non-agricultural commodities trade timings are between 10:00 am to 11:30 pm during summer and 10:00 am to 11:55 pm during winter.

This is the complete list of holidays for MCX for the year 2020. The MCX like other trading organizations operates on all weekdays i.e., Monday to Friday and remains closed on weekends i.e. Saturday and Sunday.