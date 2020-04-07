 ]}
List of MCX holidays in 2020

Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) operates from Monday to Friday and remains closed on Saturday and Sunday. Here's a complete list of Holidays for Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Limited.
Apr 7, 2020 11:41 IST
MCX Holiday List 2020
p>Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed exchange and is one of the largest commodity derivatives exchange that deals with the trading of metal, bullion, agro commodities, and energy. Like National Stock Exchange, Bombay Stock Exchange, MCX also remains closed on public and state-specific holidays and operates on all weekdays i.e. Monday to Friday and remains closed on weekends i.e., Saturday and Sunday. Check the complete list of MCX holidays below: 

 

Dates

Holiday

1 January 2020

New Year Day

21 February 2020

Maha Shivaratri

10 March 2020

Holi

2 April 2020

Ram Navami

6 April 2020

Mahavir Jayanti

10 April 2020

Good Friday

14 April 2020

Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

1 May 2020

Maharashtra Day

25 May 2020

Id-ul-Fitr

2 October 2020

Gandhi Jayanti

16 November 2020

Diwali  - Balipratipada

30 November 2020

Guru Nanak Jayanti

25 December 2020

Christmas Day

What is MCX? 

MCX or Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Limited started its operations in the year 2003. The functioning of MCX is regulated by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India). It provides trading commodity derivative contracts to a variety of industry segments. The main aim of the MCX is to foster societies which are important for further advancement of the operations of MCX. 

The products offered by MCX can be classified into 4 types: 
1. Bullion
2. Base Metals
3. Energy 
4. Agricultural commodities

Bullion consists of gold, silver, silver mini, silver 1000, etc. Zinc, alluminium, brass, nickel, etc. are under the category of base metals. Energy products consist of natural gas, unrefined oil and crude oil mini. The fourth product i.e., agricultural commodities includes methane oil, cotton, black pepper, cardamom and crude-palm oil. 

Trade timings for MCX:

The trade timings for agricultural commodities are between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on all the working days while for non-agricultural commodities trade timings are between 10:00 am to 11:30 pm during summer and 10:00 am to 11:55 pm during winter. 

This is the complete list of holidays for MCX for the year 2020. The MCX like other trading organizations operates on all weekdays i.e., Monday to Friday and remains closed on weekends i.e. Saturday and Sunday. 