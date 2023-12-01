Event

Best Narayana Murthy Quotes: The Indian businessman and philanthropist Narayana Murthy remains the talk of the town for his unconventional and bold thoughts and opinions. He is an influential figure, inspiring generations of entrepreneurs and contributing significantly to India's IT revolution. Murthy is among the seven co-founders of Infosys, and has previously served as the chairman, chief executive officer (CEO), president, and chief mentor of the company before retiring and taking the title of Chairman Emeritus. This article is an insight of wisdom and intellect to help you take lessons from the pioneer of corporate governance.



About Narayana Murthy Narayana Murthy was born on August 20, 1946, in Karnataka, India. His full name is Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy. He has made remarkable contributions towards technology and entrepreneurship. Murthy put the foundation of Infosys in 1981 with a vision to provide software services globally, leading it to become a global leader in consulting, technology, and outsourcing solutions. His initiative fostered a culture of innovation, ethics, and excellence within Infosys, setting high standards for the Indian IT industry. Narayana Murthy’s leadership and command of corporate governance and transparency have earned him numerous accolades and awards. Other than his corporate achievements, he also excelled with his philanthropic initiative for education, healthcare, and rural development through various foundations.

"Performance leads to recognition. Recognition brings respect. Respect enhances power. Humility and grace in one's moments of power enhances the dignity of an organization."

"Growth is painful. Change is painful. But, nothing is as painful as staying stuck where you do not belong."

"A ship is safest at the harbor, but that is not where it is supposed to be."

"If England became a world power, it was because of the industrial revolution."

"It is better to underpromise and overdeliver than vice versa. For this one need not break the law of the land."

“I marvel at how one role model can alter for the better the future of a young student. This experience taught me that valuable advice can sometimes come from an unexpected source, and chance events can sometimes open new doors.”

"In God we trust , everybody else bring data to the table."

"Respect, recognition, and reward flow out of performance."

"You become a star not because of your title; you become a star because you are adding star value to the company."

"Our assets walk out of the door each evening. We have to make sure that they come back the next morning."

" Learning from experience, however, can be complicated. It can be much more difficult to learn from success than from failure . If we fail, we think carefully about the precise cause. Success can indiscriminately reinforce all our prior actions ."

Learning success failure actions "Nobody is bothered about an institution more than its alumni."

"Engineering or technology is all about using the power of science to make life better for people, to reduce cost, to improve comfort, to improve productivity, etc."

"Even the most dishonest officer would want to be seen as a role model for his children ."

children "We all, as engineers, doctors, have a big responsibility to bring smiles on the faces of suffering humanity."

"The biggest impediment to growth is in our minds and not in the world outside, and only constant in the world is change." "Love your job, but never fall in love with your company."

"To me, patriotism is about working ethically and wholeheartedly in our chosen field."

"I have always looked at my competencies before accepting any responsibility."

"In the fullness of time , when it is our turn to give, we must in turn plant gardens that we may never eat the fruit of, which will benefit the generations to come."

Famous Narayana Murthy Quotes Images "Progress is often equal to the difference between mind and mindset."

"Performance leads to recognition. Recognition brings respect. Respect enhances power. Humility and grace in one's moments of power enhance the dignity of an organisation."

"A clear conscience is the softest pillow in the world." "The real power of money is the power to give it away."

"You do not have to be the son of a rich man to be an entrepreneur. Today kids are far more willing to take risks because they've seen high rewards."

"Organisations with decision-making speed and imagination will thrive as nobody can claim to have a monopoly over creativity."

"Engineering or technology is all about using the power of science to make life better for people, to reduce cost, to improve comfort, to improve productivity, etc."

"Leading by example is the most powerful advice you can give to anybody."

"Nobody is bothered about an institution more than its alumni."

"I do not believe in any legacy. The past is dead and gone."

"When you run a part of the relay and pass on the baton, there is no sense of unfinished business in your mind. There is just the sense of having done your part to the best of your ability. That is it. The hope is to pass on the baton to somebody who will run faster and run a better marathon."