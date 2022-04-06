National Maritime Day in India 2022: Know Theme, History, Significance, and More

National Maritime Day 2022: This year, National Maritime Day is celebrated for the 59th time in India. The day is observed on April 5 to spread awareness about international trade and the economy. During the celebrations on this day, the "NMD Award of Excellence" is usually given to recognise and honour individuals for their lifetime distinguished and exceptional achievements in the Indian maritime sector at a senior level.

NATIONAL MARITIME DAY is celebrated every year on 5 th April in India to commemorate the maiden voyage of the first Indian flag merchant vessel 'S.S LOYALTY' from Mumbai to London on April 5 th in 1919. pic.twitter.com/Caml0r36kV — The Maritime Union of India (MUI) (@mui_mum) April 2, 2022

Pinning of First Navy Day Flag to Hon'ble Governor of Gujarat on 30th March 2022 at Raj Bhavan Gandhinagar, on the occasion of 59th National Maritime Day celebration ... https://t.co/ySnB5es5FZ#governorofgujarat #NMDC pic.twitter.com/FhsnEBxQCi — Bhandarkar shipping News (@NEWSONShipping) April 4, 2022

In India's navigation, a history was created when SS Loyalty, the first ship of The Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd journeyed to the United Kingdom. This was a crucial step in India's shipping history when sea routes were controlled by the British. Let us tell you that for the first time this day was celebrated on 5 April 1964 to inform people and spread awareness about intercontinental commerce and the economy worldwide.

National Maritime Day 2022: Theme

The theme of the 59th edition of the National Maritime Day 2022 is "Sustainable Shipping beyond Covid-19"

The theme of the 56th edition of the National Maritime Day 2019 celebrations was “Indian Ocean-An Ocean of opportunity". This day is celebrated to support the global economy, the most well-organized, safe and sound environmentally responsive approach to transporting goods from one corner to another corner of the world.

Some interesting facts about National Maritime Day celebrations

- It was first celebrated on 5 April 1964.

- On National Maritime Day in India an award ceremony is also organised for those who have given an outstanding contribution to the Indian Maritime Sector. This award is known as the Varuna Award which consists of a statue of Lord Varuna and a Citation.

- The ‘NMD Award of Excellence’ shall also be given during celebrations which consist of a trophy and a citation. It is given to recognize and honour persons for their lifetime exceptional and distinguished achievements or performance at the senior functional level in the Indian Maritime Sector.

- The ‘Outstanding Contribution to Maritime Education and Training’ award shall consist of a Trophy and a Citation. It is given to recognise and honour distinguished individuals for their sustained contribution to Maritime Education and training.

- In the post-independence era, the country has scheduled a notable growth in shipping. In Maritime history, the United Kingdom has nominated International Maritime Organisation for maritime protection and to prevent pollution from ships. In 1959 India became an associate of this agency.

- This association convenes maritime conferences and drafts worldwide maritime conventions on a standard basis.

No doubt for the all-around development of the country sea route maturity and preservation is extremely essential. 5 April marks the inevitability of shielding, preserving and defending our maritime zone.

