Observation Skill Test: If you enjoy solving puzzles that test your observation skills, then this brain teaser is for you! These puzzles test your observation skills in a fun and intriguing way by making the viewers look at the image more than twice to see what was going on there. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the total number of rhinos in the picture.

Observation Skill Test: Can you spot how many Rhinos are there in the picture within 11 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the Odd Ice Cream in picture within 9 secs?

In the above image, you need to identify the total number of rhinos. The brain teaser challenges the observation skill test of the viewers by asking “How many rhinos do you see in the picture?”. An alert mind can identify the accurate number of rhinos within 11 seconds.

Can you spot 6 Hidden Words in the picture of Children Playing Football in 13 secs?

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot the mistake in Swimming Pool picture in 5 secs?

How many Rhinos did you spot in 11 seconds?

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out the count the total number of rhinos in the picture. At first, you might see only 9 rhinos in the picture. However, there are more rhinos in the picture if you look carefully. In the 1st row, there are 4 rhinos, in the 2nd row there are 6 rhinos and in the 3rd row there are 6 rhinos.

Can you spot the hidden F among Es in picture within 11 secs?

For your ease, we have marked the total number of rhinos in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the Odd Woman Out in picture within 9 secs?

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that there is total 16 rhinos in the picture.

Can you spot 6 Hidden Words in Children Playing Basketball Picture within 15 secs?

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

Can you spot the mistake in Hospital Room picture in 7 secs?