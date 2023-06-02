Only the sharpest pair of eyes can spot the odd elephant in the seek-and-find puzzle in 7 seconds!

Seek and Find: The “seek and find challenge” is among the most popular online puzzles used to test individuals' observation skills and attention to detail.

In this activity, an image is presented before the user which contains a hidden item. That hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc.

The time limit for identifying the hidden item and completing the challenge makes it competitive.

Regularly practising this activity is highly effective in improving observation skills and attentiveness.

Sounds exciting, right?

Then attempt this challenge now!

You have eagle eyes if you can find the other team's supporter in the baseball game picture in 5 seconds!

Seek and Find - Find the Odd Elephant in 7 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, the users are presented with a group of elephants in a 16 by 10 grid. There are a total of 160 elephants in this image.

Among the 160 elephants, there is one odd elephant and you need to spot that elephant in 7 seconds.

The objective of this seek-and-find challenge is to test your attention to detail and observation skills.

Only those with exceptional visual skills can solve the challenge within the time limit.

The elephant may be present right before your eyes. Look attentively.

You need excellent situational awareness and observation skills to spot the odd elephant.

Have you found the odd elephant?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Focus on the image one last time to check if you can identify the elephant that doesn’t belong to the group.

And…

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the odd elephant within the time limit?

Some of the sharp-eyed users might have found the odd elephant faster than others.

Those who couldn’t find the odd elephant can stop searching now.

Are you curious to know where the odd elephant is?

Then take a look at the solution below.

Find Odd Elephant in 7 Seconds - Solution

The odd elephant can be seen on the 4th column and 7th row. While all other elephants are facing left, the odd elephant is facing right.

