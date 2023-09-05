Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you spot the fox hidden in the autumn leaves within 6 seconds?

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that are challenging and fascinating at the same time. These illusions are usually mind-boggling images or paintings of certain objects and/or animals. They are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist. The goal of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what really isn't there or is just hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion waiting for you.

Are you ready to have your mind boggled? Let’s begin.

You have hawk eyes if you can spot two babies in the 1900s picture within 6 seconds.

Spot the fox in 6 seconds

Let’s take a look at the optical illusion puzzle for today.

Source: Bright Side

In this picture puzzle, you can see a pile of autumn leaves. There is a sneaky fox hidden in this optical picture. Can you spot it within the time limit? Let’s find out. Set a timer of 6 seconds and start looking. All the best, people. Remember 6 seconds and no more.

The solution to this brain puzzle is given at the end of this article. However, please make sure that you scroll down only after you have run out of time.

You have exceptional observation skills if you can spot 10 animals hidden in the picture within 20 seconds.

Have you found the fox yet? Hurry up. The clock is ticking. You will run out of time soon. Remember to observe the image very carefully if you want to solve this optical illusion picture puzzle. Have you solved this puzzle? The countdown is now going to begin.

…3

…2

And 1.

Time’s up, people.

Were you able to solve this optical illusion puzzle? If you were able to solve this puzzle, then congratulations. Scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion picture puzzle, you were asked to spot the fox hidden in the autumn leaves. Here is it:

Source: Bright Side

