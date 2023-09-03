Test your detective skills by finding the rabbit hidden in the scenery in 5 seconds!

You're probably aware that solving brain teaser puzzles every day makes you smarter. These online puzzles have been scientifically shown to boost your cognitive capabilities, memory strength, and logical and observational abilities. Furthermore, these brain problems are tried and true mood boosters. You can test yourself and improve your skills while having fun along the way. This is a win-win situation.

So, today, we are here with a brand new version of these hidden object brain teasers. We've prepared a visual test for you today. The concept of this new brain puzzle is pretty straightforward. You must examine a photograph and spot an item hidden inside it. The hidden item could be anything- from objects like clocks and books to animals, birds, and reptiles.

So, are you ready to challenge your vision? Let’s begin.

You have 4k vision if you can spot the frog hidden in the girl's room within 5 seconds.

Visual Test - Find the rabbit in 5 seconds

Let’s take a look at the visual puzzle test we have prepared for you today.

Source: Bright Side

The image above is a beautiful scenic view of the mountains. You can see a lone house sitting in the middle of the picture. There is a beautiful river passing through the house. The image exudes an aura of peacefulness and calmness. You may find it surprising, but there is a rabbit hidden in this picture. Where is the rabbit hiding? That’s what you have to find out.

People with exceptional detective skills have found the rabbit in 3 seconds or less, but here we are giving you 5 seconds to find the adorable rabbit. Will you be able to solve this picture puzzle? We will find out soon.

You have hawk-like eyes if you can spot the newspaper at the park in this morning walk picture within 6 seconds.

So, set your timers and start looking. Your time starts now. All the best. We have provided the solution to this brain teaser puzzle at the end of this article. However, hold off on going straight to the solution. Try to solve the brain puzzle by yourself first.

You need to carefully observe the image if you want to find the rabbit, who is hiding in plain sight. When your 5 seconds are up, scroll down to see the solution.

Visual Test Solution

In this visual test picture puzzle, you had to find the rabbit hidden in the picture. Here is it:

Source: Bright Side

