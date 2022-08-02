Optical Illusion: Do you also see moving cubes in the image in this visual illusion test? 

Optical Illusion Test: Optical Illusions are also known as visual illusions because they challenge every bit of your mind. Put simply, since optical illusion pictures challenge your vision and your brain's coordination, they are called so.

The optical illusion test below challenges the vision of any person who sees the picture and makes him believe in a reality that does not exist. This optical illusion picture will bend your mind and make you believe in something that does not exist.

Take a look at the optical illusion video below. You may see rotating cubes. However, we wish to make it clear that none of the cubes moved from its axis. Its just a little game the light is playing with your eyes and your mind.

The optical illusion, first shared on Twitter by Japanese user ‘jagarikin’, shows two cubes rotating in opposing directions while they are perfectly static in reality.

Do you wish to know how optical illusions work?

These images work in a way of fooling your brain through your eyes. Using the images and shapes with various colouring effects, light sources and various variables one can create the most spectacular visual illusions to trick your mind into thinking that you are seeing reality.

How does this optical illusion work?

The illusion makes use of the reversed phi phenomenon. Here shifting light tricks the mind into thinking that there is movement.

It is because our human brain registers a change in light (like the cube flashing from light to dark) as motion, that it looks as though the cubes are moving when in reality they are totally static.

The video was also shared by a user on Twitter Steve Stewart Williams. It attracted the attention of Elon Musk as well. Check the GIF below in the tweet and tell us if you also see the moving cubes.

One of the most powerful motion illusions I've seen: The cubes appear to be rotating in opposite directions – but they're not actually moving at all…



Credit: @jagarikin

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2020

