Optical Illusion: How a circle on a triangle reveals a lot about your personality

Optical Illusion: You will be amazed when you try to draw a circle on a triangle, which will reveal a lot about your personality. The triangle represents human beings, and the circle represents how you conduct interactions with them.

This optical illusion personality test is partly based on the theory that signifies how human beings are attracted to certain shapes and forms based on how our brain functions, attitudes, education, and personality.

Also, a character's perception is greatly influenced by shape psychology. Various shapes, like circles, triangles, rectangles, etc., that you draw or combine create this perception.

The triangle symbolised leadership and circle harmony for centuries. It is also considered that people who are attracted to triangles are born leaders, while those attracted to circles are kind, caring, and harmonizers.

Therefore, the way you make combinations between circles and triangles says a lot about your way of thinking.

Draw a circle on a triangle. What does your drawing look like? It seems interesting. Check your personality by the position of your circle.

1. Circle on the top of the triangle

Drawing a circle on the top of the triangle signifies that you are a calm and confident person. You are conscious of the world around you. You are focused on your own work and are also admired by many. You know your priorities and also have a good number of followers.

2. Circle within the triangle

Drawing a circle within the triangle signifies that you are a warm-hearted and kind person. You are always ready to help anyone who needs it. You receive strangers with a smile. Your friends and family depend on you a lot. As you draw a circle in the middle, it also means that you are mostly surrounded by human beings.

3. A semi-circle around the top of a triangle

Drawing a semi-circle around the top of the triangle signifies that you are a very supportive and very cheerful person. You always encourage others and feel happy while seeing the success of others. You are positive and the word "jealously" does not occur in your dictionary.

4. Circle around the triangle

Drawing a circle around the triangle represents that you are a very protective person who is always there for people, regardless of how well you know them. Without thinking about the consequences, you help everyone, whether strangers or friends. To the people around you, you are like a guardian. People seek advice from you, and you are also a loyal person.

