Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you help 3 Boys in finding a hidden man’s face in 7 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually the mind-bending and shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many a times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find a hidden man’s face inside the countryside picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you help 3 Boys in finding a hidden man’s face?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot Trespasser’s Hidden Face in the Backyard?

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser. This optical illusion shows the image three boys who are looking for a man in the countryside. All the three boys are carrying a wooden sticks along with them while searching for the hidden man. The trickier part in this optical illusion is to spot the hidden man’s face in the countryside picture where a farm is surrounded by houses and trees.

The optical illusion is a beautiful picture of the lady with flowers. Normally people will see that the three boys are moving around the street. However, there is a man hiding somewhere near them. But her guests are hidden somewhere in the image. Can you help the boys in finding the hidden man’s face in the picture? The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden man’s face in the picture.

Can you spot the Hidden Man’s Face in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden man’s face inside the picture. It may appear too tricky to find the man’s hidden faces, but if you tilt the image upside down you will be able to spot man hiding near the three boys. If you look at the right side of the image, the man’s face is hidden behind the tree.

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden man’s faces inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many a times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the face of the hidden man inside this optical illusion?

