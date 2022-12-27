Optical Illusion for Testing Your IQ: Only 2% can spot Alphabet E hidden inside classroom in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion for Testing Your IQ: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image Alphabet ‘E’ has been lost somewhere inside the classroom.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can spot Alphabet E hidden inside the classroom

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the man’s parrot that escaped from the cage?

The above image is a classroom picture where children are studying in the presence of the class teacher. Children are learning the alphabets in the classroom. However, the alphabet ‘E’ has gone missing from the board and is hiding somewhere inside the classroom. The illusion challenges the viewers to find Alphabet E hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden ‘E’ in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you spot Santa Claus hidden inside Christmas Tree?

Did you spot the Alphabet ‘E’ in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Alphabet 'E', then we are here to help you find the teacher’s Alphabet 'E'. You need to look closely at each object inside the classroom to find the Alphabet 'E'. The Alphabet 'E' is hiding in the plant near the window.

Only Brainy People can spot 2 Hidden Kids in this Vintage Picture

For your ease, we have highlighted the Alphabet 'E' in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 1% of People can spot the Lady Astronaut lost in New Galaxy picture

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the fish hidden in the image. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Alphabet 'E' hidden inside this optical illusion image?

People with High Intelligence can spot Gladiator’s Hidden Sword in 11 Secs!