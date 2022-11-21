Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot Tiger hidden inside Jungle in 5 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Tiger is hiding somewhere inside the Jungle.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% of People can spot a hidden Tiger inside Jungle

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a picture of a Jungle where a Tiger is hiding somewhere inside the forest. The Jungle is filled with lush green trees, bushes, and green grass. The Tiger is cleverly hiding inside the jungle so that no one can spot him. The illusion challenges the viewers to spot the animal by stating “Not to mention this tiger...”. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden Tiger in just 5 seconds. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Tiger in 5 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Tiger, then we are here to help you find the Tiger in the Jungle. You need to look closely at the trees in the Jungle very carefully. The Tiger is hiding between the trees on the bottom right side of the image.

For your ease, we have highlighted the Tiger in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Tiger hidden in the Jungle. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Tiger hidden inside this optical illusion image?

