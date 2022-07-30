Optical Illusion Personality Test: What you see first reveals if you feel trapped in your life

Optical Illusion Personality Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are sometimes also helpful in testing helpful as our innermost desires and things we don’t usually reveal about ourselves. They are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and our deepest desires based on what we see. One such fine illustration can be seen in a pillar faces optical illusion.

The above image is an optical illusion that was shared on YouTube and is known by the name “Pillar Faces”. This optical illusion will test if you feel trapped in your life. This optical illusion is kind of a personality test that helps you to figure out your true thoughts about your life. The images that you can see in this optical illusion are:

White Pillars Two men

Each of these can reveal information about your approach to your life.

What did you see first?

The first image that you spotted in this optical illusion says a lot about your Life:

1. White Pillars - You Feel Trapped in Your Life

At first, many people see a series of white pillars against a black background. If the first thing you saw in this optical illusion is the White Pillars, then you prefer to “live life safely in your comfort zone and in an area where you know that you can succeed.” The YouTube video stated “Is it really success if you are trapped beneath a low glass ceiling? The only way to break through and to truly feel the joys of success and accomplishment in life will be to venture into the uncomfortable unknown and shoot for the stars.”

2. Two Men - You Don’t Feel Trapped in Your Life

Some people notice the silhouette of two men looking at one another with a white background behind them. If the first image you spotted in this optical illusion was of two men looking at each other, then you don’t feel trapped in your life. The video states that “You live a life of adventure and excitement, moving from one challenge to the next and feeding off the adrenaline.” It further adds that “You dread the idea of settling into a boring routine life more than anything else, but you need to acknowledge that there are benefits to finding some element of routine and normalcy.”

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, what did you see first in this optical illusion?