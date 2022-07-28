Optical Illusion IQ Test: Test your Intelligence by Spotting all 13 Hidden Faces in this Forest Image

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or drawing or picture that has different appearances if looked with different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration is a viral optical illusion image where the faces of 13 people are hidden.

Test your Intelligence by Spotting all 13 Hidden Faces in this Optical Illusion

Do Optical Illusions really help in assessing your IQ Level?

The above image was created by Bev Doolittle and is popularly known as "The Forest Has Eyes". The challenge is to spot all the faces of people who are hiding in this forest and watching the traveler, which will tell whether your brain is in the best condition or not. This optical illusion might help in testing your Intelligence. The more faces of people you spot, the more your IQ Level will be considered:

If you were able to spot above 10 faces, then your brain is "in the best condition”. If you were able to locate 7 faces in the illusion, then your brain is "in the fine condition”. If you can only discover 4 or 5 faces it means that your mind "needs help."

This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

How many faces did you spot in this 'Forest Have Eyes' Image?

Let’s look at the optical Illusion image closely and spot where the 13 faces are hidden. There are 13 faces in this picture which looks like mountainous terrain with two horse-riders in sight.

There are four faces at the center which are quite prominent and are easily spotted by many users. The reason viewers see these images first can be partly due to their location, which is towards the center, and also may be because of the size of these images. Whenever we see an image, our eyes first catch the objects in the center, and evidently, those images which are bigger in size come to our vision first.

There are two faces in the right corner of different sizes, that come next to our vision. Though the extreme right one is bigger in size, due to its location in the image our vision misses its presence. The other image is a very narrow one.

There are four faces on the top portion of the image fused within the trees. The eyes, nose, and lips of the faces are visible only when you look closely through the dense forest.

The last three images are difficult to spot. These three faces are embedded within other faces and elements thus making it difficult to be spotted.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, how many faces did you spot in this optical illusion?