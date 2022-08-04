Optical Illusion: Can you spot the Hidden Baby Chicken within 21 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: This optical illusion picture has a hidden baby chicken among the bunnies. Can you find the hidden chick in 21 seconds?

This optical illusion picture has the netizens stumped.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Baby Chicken in 21 seconds

Take a look at the optical illusion picture below.

Image Source: Gergely Dudas

This optical illusion image was shared by the Hungarian artist Gergely Dudas in which we can see the rabbits are busy painting eggs for Easter. Somewhere hidden in this image is a baby chicken.

Can you spot the hidden chick within 21 seconds?

The best time to spot the chick is 30 seconds, we have reduced the time to make it more challenging, and only the best minds will be able to crack it.

Did you spot the baby chicken?

No?

Let us give you one hint.

The hint is that the baby chicken or chick you are looking for is not on the right side of the image.

That was a good hint to help you solve the optical illusion picture.

Look closely at the picture, and you will be able to find the baby chicken hidden somewhere in the picture.

We believe that some of you have already spotted the chick.

Congratulations to you. You have an exceptionally brilliant mind and razor-sharp eyes.

Those who are still searching for the baby chicken. Here is another hint.

The hint is that the baby chicken is yellow and has blended with the tulips.

Now, could you spot the baby chicken?

We hope some more were able to spot the baby chicken now. Those who couldn’t spot the baby chicken can scroll down for the solution.

That was all from this optical illusion test. We hope you had a good time engaging with the image. Stay connected with us for more interesting optical illusion tests.