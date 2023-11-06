Optical Illusion Vision Test: Spot three hidden faces in the orchard in 8 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that occur when our brain senses something other than reality. They can deceive us into believing that something isn't actually there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

People used to refer to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or bad spirits. Later, scientists realised that our brains play tricks on us, and it's all due to varied perspectives. Simple forms such as triangles, circles, squares, and rectangles are frequently used to generate optical illusion images. To produce the appearance, these illusions are then assembled in various ways.

The goal is to discover what isn't truly there or is hidden in plain sight. Are you up for a difficult task that will blow your mind? Let's get started!

Only great observers can find the farmer’s daughter in the village in 7 seconds.

Optical Illusion- Spot three hidden faces

Take a look at today’s optical illusion puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

In the image above, you can see two children picking fruits in an orchard. The boy is picking pears from the pear tree on the left and the girl is picking apples from the apple tree on the right. Take a look at the baskets the children are carrying, they are full of fruits. If you take a closer look at the image, you will find that there are three creepy faces hidden somewhere in this orchard. And as mentioned above, it is up to you to spot those faces within the time limit.

The time limit that we have set for this puzzle is 8 seconds. Grab your phones and set your timers. Your time starts now. We have revealed the solution to this puzzle at the end of this article. But make sure that you are not scrolling down without at least solving the puzzle by yourself. Consider this a test of your vision.

Optical Illusion Solution

You were asked to spot the three faces hidden in this picture. Here they are:

Source: Bright Side

Spooky, right?

Anyway, here are a few more puzzles for you to solve.

You have top-notch observation skills if you can find the crow at the palace in 6 seconds.

You have outstanding skills if you can spot the parrot in the room in 8 seconds.

Only someone with detective eyes can find the goat hidden in the kitchen within 7 seconds.





