Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Additionally, these challenges have a calming effect on the mind, thereby reducing stress and anxiety levels to a large extent.

Are you ready to test your observation skills?

Then attempt this optical illusion challenge now!

Optical Illusion Vision Challenge: Find 10 Flutes in 17 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Pinterest

The image shows Krishna playing his flute while standing under a tree.

In this image, there are 10 flutes, and you need to spot them in 17 seconds.

Your time starts now!

It is a good test of your brain and eye power.

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the hidden flutes.

Some flutes can be easily spotted, while others can be a little difficult to locate.

Have you spotted the flutes?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Looking for a hint?

Check for flutes on the tree and the nearby mountain.

Did you notice some of the flutes now?

We believe some of our sharp-eyed readers have spotted all the flutes by now.

Congratulations! You have eagle eyes.

For those who couldn’t spot all the flutes, scroll below for the solution.

Find 10 Flutes in 17 Seconds: Solution

The position of the flutes are marked with red circles for easier identification.

