You have eyes of a falcon if you can find the hidden raccoon in the shop in 9 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions play with our visual system tricking it into believing that something else is present in the picture.

In other words, what you see and what you think you are seeing are two different things.

These illusions stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence and are also used as simple tools to test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

So, are you interested in testing the sharpness of your eyes?

Attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the Hidden Raccoon in 9 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, the readers are presented with a fruit and vegetable shop scene.

But, there is something else in the picture, which needs to be looked at.

There is one hidden raccoon in this picture, and the challenge for the readers is to find the raccoon in 9 seconds.

This image is making netizens scratch their heads in disbelief.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the raccoon quickly.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the raccoon?

Time is running out.

You just have to channel the inner falcon in you.

Now look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the raccoon.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot it?

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The raccoon is not hiding on the right side of the image.

And…

Time’s up.

Have you spotted it now?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the raccoon.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the raccoon can check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Raccoon in 9 Seconds: Solution

The raccoon can be seen on the left side of the image sneakily hiding between the crates of fruits.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

