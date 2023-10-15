Only the sharpest eyes can spot the frog on the highway in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that test the capabilities of your eyes and brain. Not only that, they are fun to solve.

Besides, regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance concentration and attention span thereby boosting cognitive abilities and preventing cognitive decline in old age.

Do you have the sharpest eyes among all?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Source: Hoppa

The readers are presented with view from a countryside.

Two cars can be seen at the front of the image, while a yellow taxi and a blue truck can be seen following behind.

A bicycle can also be seen parked on the side of the road.

There is a frog hiding in this picture and the readers need to spot the frog in 5 seconds.

Those spotting within 5 seconds have the sharpest eyes among all.

Can you find it in 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of observation skills of the readers. Those who spot it faster than others have sharper eyes than them.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the frog?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot the frog faster.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now!

A huge round of applause for those who have spotted the frog.

You indeed have the sharpest eyes of all.

Those who couldn’t find the frog can now check out the solution below.

Find Frog on the Highway in 5 Seconds: Solution

The green frog can be seen on the left side of the image next to the rust coloured car.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

