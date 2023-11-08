You have eagle eyes if you can spot a dog in the picture in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images which fool our visual system comprising of brain and eyes. They are also known as visual illusions and are often used to test how attentive you are.

According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration and attention span, thereby helping in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Are you someone with a sharp eye?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Dog in 6 Seconds

Source: Reddit

In the image shared above, the readers are presented with the depiction of a backyard of a house.

The challenge is to spot a dog in the picture in 6 seconds.

It is a good test of your observation skills.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you spotted the dog yet?

People with sharp eyes can spot the dog faster than others.

Time is running out.

If you look attentively, you might be able to spot the dog quickly.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

A huge round of applause for those sharp eyed readers who have managed to spot the dog within the time limit.

You have great observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the dog can now check out the solution below.

Find Dog in 6 Seconds: Solution

The dog can be seen peeking from the window on the right side of the image.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

