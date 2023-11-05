List of Players Who Scored ODI Century on Their Birthday

ODI Century on Birthday: It’s a great achievement in cricket to score a century. However, the milestone becomes even sweeter if it’s accomplished on a special occasion. There have been instances when players have broken records, scored centuries and achieved other great things in cricket on their birthdays.

Vinod Kambli was the first to hit a century to celebrate his birthday in 1993. Since then, 6 other players have scored a hundred in One-Day International cricket on their birthday. Today, we take a look at this interesting record.

Sachin Tendulkar was the second player to score a century to celebrate his birthday. In 1998, in a match against Australia, Tendulkar registered a 134-run knock.

Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya also scored a century on his birthday in 2008 against Bangladesh.

In the ICC ODI World Cup, this scenario has played out three times. First, in 2011, when Ross Taylor smashed an unbeaten 131-run knock against Pakistan and then twice in 2023.

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh scored 121 runs against Pakistan on his 32nd birthday on 20 October 2023.

India’s star batter Virat Kohli is the latest player to add to this intriguing list. Kohli scripted history when he scored his 49th ODI ton in a match against South Africa on November 5, 2023. Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary record, and he did it on his 35th birthday.

