Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain can spot which Mouse Stole the Cheese in picture within 11 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to spot which mouse stole the cheese in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain can spot which Mouse Stole the Cheese in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This test has been created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see four mice holding a piece of cheese. There is a plate where a slice of cheese has been cut. You need to identify which mouse stole the slice of cheese.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did you spot the mouse who stole the cheese in 11 seconds?

In the puzzle, you need to spot that mouse who stole the cheese. If you look at the shape of the remaining cheese and compare it with slices held by the four mice, then you will be able to identify the mouse that stole the cheese.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to the riddle is that the 3rd mouse from the left has stolen the cheese in the picture.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot which mouse stole the cheese in this IQ puzzle?

