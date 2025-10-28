Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar Winners List 2025

The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar is India's highest honor for science and technology, identifying exceptional contributions at four levels: lifetime achievement, exceptionally outstanding individual research, emerging young scientists, and collaborative teams.
The 2025 edition honors an eclectic collection of pioneers whose groundbreaking research enhances India's scientific environment and global reputation. By recognizing outstanding work in different fields, the awards motivate future generations to achieve excellence in research and innovation, driving the country's dream to become a knowledge superpower.
Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar Winners 2025
|
Category
|
Winner(s)
|
Field/Discipline
|
Notable Contributions
|
Vigyan Ratna
|
Prof. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar
|
Physics
|
Cosmology, gravitational theory
|
Vigyan Shri
|
Dr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh
|
Agricultural Sciences
|
Sustainable agricultural innovations
|
Vigyan Shri
|
Prof. Pradeep Thalappil
|
Chemistry
|
Nanoscale drug delivery, biomedical research
|
Vigyan Shri
|
Others (Multiple awardees)
|
Biology, Earth Sciences, Engineering
|
Breakthroughs in respective fields
|
Vigyan Yuva (Young Scientists)
|
Various
|
Biotechnology, Environmental Science, Material Engineering
|
Pioneering research by young scientists
|
Vigyan Team
|
CSIR Aroma Mission Team
|
Collaborative Research
|
Natural aroma technologies, bio-economy enhancement
Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar (Vigyan Ratna, Physics):
Being a well known global astrophysicist, Dr. Narlikar has contributed immensely to the study of cosmology and the theory of gravity. His work challenges the conventional theories about the universe and provides the possibility to consider new models to have a better understanding of the processes in the universe. Besides research, he has been an eloquent communicator and educator of science and has inspired generations in India and around the world.
Dr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh (Vigyan Shri, Agricultural Sciences):
Dr. Singh has transformed modern day agriculture with his pioneering methods, which bring improved fertility of the soil and increase the yield of crops with a small environmental imprint. Through his work, several new strategies have been developed in water and nutrient management benefiting millions of farmers and food security in various agro-climatic factors.
Prof. Pradeep Thalappil ( Vigyan Shri, Chemistry):
Prof. Thalappil is a nanotechnology and biomedical engineering expert whose work is geared toward producing nanoscale devices to administer drugs during targeted therapy. His invention of bio-compatible materials and controlled release of drugs has set forth new frontiers in treatment of complex diseases, which have offered the path to improved healthcare and better patient outcomes in India and around the world.
Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar winners are living examples of devotion, inventiveness and the highest level, indicating the growing presence of India in the world of science. Their exceptional works and innovations provide access to the welfare of society, economic growth and sustainable development.
This noble award not only honors their success but also rekindles a spirit of scientific investigation and cooperation, which is essential for India's vision of a modern, self-reliant, and innovative nation. By doing so, these laureates set examples and motivate thousands of budding researchers to give back to science and technology that advances the future.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation