Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar Winners List 2025

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 28, 2025, 14:40 IST

The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 honors India's top scientific pioneers, including Prof. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar (Vigyan Ratna) for his work in cosmology . Other laureates, like Dr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh and Prof. Pradeep Thalappil, are recognized for breakthroughs in sustainable agriculture and nanotechnology. These awards celebrate and inspire high-level research crucial for the nation's progress and global scientific reputation.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar is India's highest honor for science and technology, identifying exceptional contributions at four levels: lifetime achievement, exceptionally outstanding individual research, emerging young scientists, and collaborative teams. 

The 2025 edition honors an eclectic collection of pioneers whose groundbreaking research enhances India's scientific environment and global reputation. By recognizing outstanding work in different fields, the awards motivate future generations to achieve excellence in research and innovation, driving the country's dream to become a knowledge superpower.

Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar Winners 2025

Category

Winner(s)

Field/Discipline

Notable Contributions

Vigyan Ratna

Prof. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar

Physics

Cosmology, gravitational theory

Vigyan Shri

Dr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh

Agricultural Sciences

Sustainable agricultural innovations

Vigyan Shri

Prof. Pradeep Thalappil

Chemistry

Nanoscale drug delivery, biomedical research

Vigyan Shri

Others (Multiple awardees)

Biology, Earth Sciences, Engineering

Breakthroughs in respective fields

Vigyan Yuva (Young Scientists)

Various

Biotechnology, Environmental Science, Material Engineering

Pioneering research by young scientists

Vigyan Team

CSIR Aroma Mission Team

Collaborative Research

Natural aroma technologies, bio-economy enhancement

Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar (Vigyan Ratna, Physics):

Being a well known global astrophysicist, Dr. Narlikar has contributed immensely to the study of cosmology and the theory of gravity. His work challenges the conventional theories about the universe and provides the possibility to consider new models to have a better understanding of the processes in the universe. Besides research, he has been an eloquent communicator and educator of science and has inspired generations in India and around the world.

Dr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh (Vigyan Shri, Agricultural Sciences):

Dr. Singh has transformed modern day agriculture with his pioneering methods, which bring improved fertility of the soil and increase the yield of crops with a small environmental imprint. Through his work, several new strategies have been developed in water and nutrient management benefiting millions of farmers and food security in various agro-climatic factors.

Prof. Pradeep Thalappil ( Vigyan Shri, Chemistry):

Prof. Thalappil is a nanotechnology and biomedical engineering expert whose work is geared toward producing nanoscale devices to administer drugs during targeted therapy. His invention of bio-compatible materials and controlled release of drugs has set forth new frontiers in treatment of complex diseases, which have offered the path to improved healthcare and better patient outcomes in India and around the world.

Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar winners are living examples of devotion, inventiveness and the highest level, indicating the growing presence of India in the world of science. Their exceptional works and innovations provide access to the welfare of society, economic growth and sustainable development.

This noble award not only honors their success but also rekindles a spirit of scientific investigation and cooperation, which is essential for India's vision of a modern, self-reliant, and innovative nation. By doing so, these laureates set examples and motivate thousands of budding researchers to give back to science and technology that advances the future.

ALSO READ: Who is Known as the Father of Mathematics?

ALSO READ: List of Oldest Roads in the World that Still Exist

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News