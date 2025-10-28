Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar Winners List 2025

The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar is India's highest honor for science and technology, identifying exceptional contributions at four levels: lifetime achievement, exceptionally outstanding individual research, emerging young scientists, and collaborative teams. The 2025 edition honors an eclectic collection of pioneers whose groundbreaking research enhances India's scientific environment and global reputation. By recognizing outstanding work in different fields, the awards motivate future generations to achieve excellence in research and innovation, driving the country's dream to become a knowledge superpower. Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar Winners 2025 Category Winner(s) Field/Discipline Notable Contributions Vigyan Ratna Prof. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar Physics Cosmology, gravitational theory Vigyan Shri Dr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh Agricultural Sciences Sustainable agricultural innovations Vigyan Shri Prof. Pradeep Thalappil Chemistry Nanoscale drug delivery, biomedical research Vigyan Shri Others (Multiple awardees) Biology, Earth Sciences, Engineering Breakthroughs in respective fields Vigyan Yuva (Young Scientists) Various Biotechnology, Environmental Science, Material Engineering Pioneering research by young scientists Vigyan Team CSIR Aroma Mission Team Collaborative Research Natural aroma technologies, bio-economy enhancement

Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar (Vigyan Ratna, Physics): Being a well known global astrophysicist, Dr. Narlikar has contributed immensely to the study of cosmology and the theory of gravity. His work challenges the conventional theories about the universe and provides the possibility to consider new models to have a better understanding of the processes in the universe. Besides research, he has been an eloquent communicator and educator of science and has inspired generations in India and around the world. Dr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh (Vigyan Shri, Agricultural Sciences): Dr. Singh has transformed modern day agriculture with his pioneering methods, which bring improved fertility of the soil and increase the yield of crops with a small environmental imprint. Through his work, several new strategies have been developed in water and nutrient management benefiting millions of farmers and food security in various agro-climatic factors.