Indian kabaddi sensation Sachin Tanwar, a formidable force in the Pro Kabaddi League and a key player for the Patna Pirates has consistently showcased his prowess on the raid, securing a position among the top 10 raid point scorers in his initial two seasons.

Debuting for the Indian kabaddi team in 2017, Tanwar swiftly established himself as a pivotal player. His remarkable journey reached a pinnacle at the 2022 Asian Games, where he played a crucial role in India's gold-medal triumph in the kabaddi competitions, triumphing over Iran in a fiercely contested final with a scoreline of 33-29, marked by controversy.

Born on July 19, 1999, in the vibrant Badhbar village of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Sachin hails from a lineage steeped in kabaddi tradition. His elder brother Deepak and Uncle Rakesh, both seasoned kabaddi players, significantly influenced his journey in the sport.

Full name Sachin Tanwar Age 24 years (as of 2023) Birthplace Mahendergarh, Haryana, India Date of Birth 19th July 1999 Height 180cm Nickname – Parent – Spouse – Kids – Sport Kabaddi

Acquiring his raiding prowess under the tutelage of his brother, Sachin left an indelible mark in U14 and U16 kabaddi tournaments, propelling him into the Junior Nationals for Haryana. His stellar performances in the junior arena paved the way for the senior national trials, leading to his inclusion in the Indian team for the prestigious Asia Kabaddi Championships in 2017.

Sachin Tanwar Stats and Pro Kabaddi Journey

Sachin Tanwar commands the Right Raider position, renowned for his blend of aggression and strategic maturity on the kabaddi court. His style emphasizes consistent performance over sporadic bursts of explosive points, notably excelling in do-or-die raids. A keen reader of the game, Sachin adeptly navigates varied situations, seamlessly alternating between empty and extended raids as required.

Raiding Career Matches Played 96 Total Raids 1366 Raid Points 703 Avg. Time on Mat (%) 72.24 Avg. Out Rate (%) 24.84 Avg. Strike Rate (%) 53.15 Effective Points 403

Debuting in the Pro Kabaddi league's fifth season, Sachin immediately showcased his prowess, emerging as the highest raid point scorer for the Gujarat Giants, amassing an impressive tally of 159 raid points. His debut in the 26–20 victory against Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad saw him secure three raid points, followed by an eight-point display in the 20–32 loss to Haryana Steelers in Nagpur. Notably, Sachin achieved his first career Super 10 during the 29–19 victory over Telugu Titans in Ahmedabad, culminating the season with seven Super 10s and two Super Raids, boasting a striking 53.89% strike rate.

Tackling Career Matches Played 96 Main Tackles 65 Tackle Points 39 Avg. Time on Mat (%) 69.02 Avg. Out Rate (%) 68.52 Avg. Strike Rate (%) 81.94 Avg. Success Assists (%) 29

Continuing his stellar performance into the sixth season, Sachin notched his first Super 10 in a commanding 36–25 win against the Haryana Steelers in Patna. His consistent streak persisted, securing a second Super 10 in the subsequent game against Puneri Paltan, contributing significantly to the Fortunegiants' 37–27 triumph. Surpassing his previous raid point tally, Sachin concluded the season with a remarkable 190 points in 23 matches, clinching seven Super 10s and retaining a spot among the top 10 raid point scorers for the consecutive second season.

