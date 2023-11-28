Ajay Thakur Stats: Ajay Thakur, renowned as the Flying Thakur in the realm of professional Kabaddi, stands as a distinguished Indian player and the former captain of the Indian National Kabaddi Team. He will play for Dabang Delhi K.C. in PKL 10. Born on May 1st, 1986, in Dabhota village, Nalagrah District, Himachal Pradesh, to a family deeply rooted in Kabaddi, Ajay's athletic lineage is further enriched by his father, Chottu Ram, a state-level wrestler.
ALSO READ - Naveen Kumar: PKL 10 Team, Biography, Total Points and Stats
Ajay Thakur Biography 2023
Since his induction into the Indian National Kabaddi Team in 2013, Ajay Thakur has been a stalwart, consistently bringing pride and accolades to the nation. Notably, he earned his place as one of the youngest players to represent India at the age of 19. His illustrious career includes securing gold medals for India at the 2007 Asian Indoor Games and the 2013 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.
|
Country
|
India
|
Sport
|
Kabaddi
|
Position
|
Raider
|
Kabaddi
|
Pro Kabaddi League
|
Club
|
Bengaluru Bulls 2014-2015, Puneri Paltan 2016-2017, Tamil Thalaivas 2017-2020, Dabang Delhi 2021-2022
|
Team
|
India National Kabaddi team, Himachal Pradesh
|
Coached by
|
Baskaran Kasinathan, Balwan Singh
The pinnacle of Ajay Thakur's career came in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup final, where his exceptional performance played a pivotal role in securing the title for India. His distinctive moves, the frog jump, and the running hand touch, have become synonymous with his name. The frog jump, a visually captivating spectacle, involves Ajay leaping with his feet splayed apart, deftly tagging defenders mid-air, and landing beyond their reach in a display of unparalleled skill.
|
Medal record For India
|
Asian Games
|
Gold medal
|
2014 Incheon
|
Bronze medal
|
2018 Jakarta
|
2016 Kabaddi World Cup
|
Gold medal – first place
|
2016 Ahmedabad
|
Asian Kabaddi Championship
|
Gold medal – first place
|
2017 Gorgan
|
2018 Dubai Kabaddi Masters
|
Gold medal – first place
|
2018 Dubai
|
Asian Indoor Games
|
Gold medal – first place
|
2007 Incheon
|
Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games
|
Gold medal – first place
|
2013 Incheon
Beyond his contributions to Kabaddi, Ajay Thakur's excellence has been recognized on a national level. In 2019, he was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri and Arjuna Award, acknowledging his significant impact on the sport. Currently serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Himachal Pradesh Police Service cadre, Ajay Thakur continues to inspire with his athletic prowess and commitment to both sport and service.
Ajay Thakur Stats and Pro Kabaddi Journey
Ajay Thakur's journey in the Pro Kabaddi League has been marked by resilience and stellar performances. His initial stint with the Bengaluru Bulls in the league's inaugural two seasons showcased his determination and commitment to the sport.
During season one, despite battling Typhoid and high fever, Ajay demonstrated his unwavering dedication by scoring a total of 122 raid points in 15 matches, with an impressive average of 8.13 raid points per match. Remarkably, he secured 5 Super 10s, finishing in the 4th place and trailing behind Maninder Singh by a mere 8 points. His statement, "Yes, I lost 11 Kg due to Typhoid, but the team needed me and that was most important," exemplifies his never-say-die attitude and commitment to the team's cause.
|
Raiding Career Stats
|
Matches Played
|
125
|
Total Raids
|
1704
|
Raid Points
|
801
|
Avg. Time on Mat (%)
|
44.53
|
Avg. Out Rate (%)
|
24.31
|
Avg. Strike Rate (%)
|
45.95
|
Effective Points
|
411
In the second season, he emerged as the third-best raider, accumulating 79 raid points from 13 matches, trailing behind Rahul Chaudhari and Kashling Adake. However, Thakur faced a temporary dip in form during the third and fourth seasons while playing for Puneri Paltan. Despite challenges, he supported Deepak Hooda in reaching the semifinals during season three.
Season four witnessed a continuation of his struggle, scoring 63 points from 16 matches, with Puneri Paltan settling for the third position once again. The turning point in his Pro Kabaddi journey came in season five when he joined Tamil Thalaivas. Ajay's resurgence was evident as he not only reclaimed his form but also earned the moniker 'Escape Artist' for his ability to tackle multiple points in a single raid and overcome obstacles.
|
Tackling Career Stats
|
Matches Played
|
125
|
Main Tackles
|
208
|
Tackle Points
|
79
|
Avg. Time on Mat (%)
|
43.61
|
Avg. Out Rate (%)
|
57.2
|
Avg. Strike Rate (%)
|
32.26
|
Avg. Success Assists (%)
|
12
Scoring a remarkable total of 213 raid points with 12 Super 10s, Ajay became the best raider for Tamil Thalaivas and secured the third-best raider position for the season. This marked the beginning of a prolific phase for Ajay Thakur, who has since played over 100 games and accumulated over 750 points in the Pro Kabaddi League, with his standout season being the fifth. His Midas touch and enduring excellence continue to contribute significantly to the league's legacy. During the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Ajay Thakur showcased his prowess while representing Tamil Thalaivas.
Playing in 22 matches, he exhibited exceptional raiding skills, accumulating an impressive total of 203 raid points. Additionally, he contributed defensively with 1 tackle point, further highlighting his all-around capabilities on the kabaddi mat. In the subsequent season, the seventh edition of the league, Ajay Thakur continued his impactful performances for Tamil Thalaivas. Despite playing in 13 matches, he demonstrated his raiding excellence by scoring 58 raid points. His consistent contributions in both seasons underline his significance as a key player for the team.
ALSO READ| Patna Pirates Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details
Ajay Thakur Personal Details: Age, Wife, Net Worth and Others
Ajay Thakur hails from Dabhota village in Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, born to Rajinder Kaur and Chottu Ram. His inspiration to pursue Kabaddi at the international level was ignited by his cousin Rakesh, who had already made significant strides in representing India in the sport on the global stage.
|
Personal information
|
Full name
|
Ajay Thakur
|
Nickname(s)
|
Flying Thakur
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
Citizenship
|
Indian
|
Born
|
1 May 1987 (age 36)
Dabhota, Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, India
|
Alma mater
|
Government Post Graduation College, Nalagarh
|
Occupation
|
DSP, Kabaddi Player
|
Years active
|
2007-present
|
Height
|
186 cm (6 ft 1 in)
|
Weight
|
76 kg (168 lb)
|
Spouse(s)
|
Sandeep Rana
On April 10, 2019, Ajay Thakur tied the knot with Sandeep Rana, marking a personal milestone in his life. Beyond his remarkable achievements in Kabaddi, his family background and personal journey add layers to the narrative of his success in the sporting arena.
ALSO READ -