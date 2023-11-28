Ajay Thakur Stats: Ajay Thakur, renowned as the Flying Thakur in the realm of professional Kabaddi, stands as a distinguished Indian player and the former captain of the Indian National Kabaddi Team. He will play for Dabang Delhi K.C. in PKL 10. Born on May 1st, 1986, in Dabhota village, Nalagrah District, Himachal Pradesh, to a family deeply rooted in Kabaddi, Ajay's athletic lineage is further enriched by his father, Chottu Ram, a state-level wrestler.

Since his induction into the Indian National Kabaddi Team in 2013, Ajay Thakur has been a stalwart, consistently bringing pride and accolades to the nation. Notably, he earned his place as one of the youngest players to represent India at the age of 19. His illustrious career includes securing gold medals for India at the 2007 Asian Indoor Games and the 2013 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

Country India Sport Kabaddi Position Raider Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League Club Bengaluru Bulls 2014-2015, Puneri Paltan 2016-2017, Tamil Thalaivas 2017-2020, Dabang Delhi 2021-2022 Team India National Kabaddi team, Himachal Pradesh Coached by Baskaran Kasinathan, Balwan Singh The pinnacle of Ajay Thakur's career came in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup final, where his exceptional performance played a pivotal role in securing the title for India. His distinctive moves, the frog jump, and the running hand touch, have become synonymous with his name. The frog jump, a visually captivating spectacle, involves Ajay leaping with his feet splayed apart, deftly tagging defenders mid-air, and landing beyond their reach in a display of unparalleled skill. Medal record For India Asian Games Gold medal 2014 Incheon Bronze medal 2018 Jakarta 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Gold medal – first place 2016 Ahmedabad Asian Kabaddi Championship Gold medal – first place 2017 Gorgan 2018 Dubai Kabaddi Masters Gold medal – first place 2018 Dubai Asian Indoor Games Gold medal – first place 2007 Incheon Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Gold medal – first place 2013 Incheon Beyond his contributions to Kabaddi, Ajay Thakur's excellence has been recognized on a national level. In 2019, he was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri and Arjuna Award, acknowledging his significant impact on the sport. Currently serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Himachal Pradesh Police Service cadre, Ajay Thakur continues to inspire with his athletic prowess and commitment to both sport and service.

Ajay Thakur Stats and Pro Kabaddi Journey Ajay Thakur's journey in the Pro Kabaddi League has been marked by resilience and stellar performances. His initial stint with the Bengaluru Bulls in the league's inaugural two seasons showcased his determination and commitment to the sport. During season one, despite battling Typhoid and high fever, Ajay demonstrated his unwavering dedication by scoring a total of 122 raid points in 15 matches, with an impressive average of 8.13 raid points per match. Remarkably, he secured 5 Super 10s, finishing in the 4th place and trailing behind Maninder Singh by a mere 8 points. His statement, "Yes, I lost 11 Kg due to Typhoid, but the team needed me and that was most important," exemplifies his never-say-die attitude and commitment to the team's cause.