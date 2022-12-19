Seek and Find: Can you find a cupcake in this image within 7 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The basic concept behind a seek and find puzzle is finding a hidden thing or object in an image.

In this activity, the participants need to search for the thing or object in the image within a specified time.

It is one of the most effective methods for testing and improving your observation skills.

The great thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Individually, it helps you to assess your level of observation skills, and in groups, it can help identify the different levels of observation skills of each individual.

Interesting, right?

How good are your observation skills?

Let’s find out with a quick challenge.

Seek and Find: Can you find the odd emoji in this image within 5 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find the Cupcake in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In this image, you can see lots of differently flavoured ice creams. While some ice creams are small, some are large.

Now, who doesn’t love ice cream?

Some people may not like it, but ice cream is loved by most, if not all.

The question is not about who loves ice cream or not, but something different.

You already have an idea from the title that you need to find a cupcake in the image within 7 seconds.

Optical Illusion: Can you find a shell in this image within 15 seconds?

It is a test of your observation skills and situational awareness.

This is an easy challenge, and an individual with average observation skills will take just about 7 seconds to find the cup cake.

Have you spotted the cupcake?

Look again, the cupcake may be right in front of you.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The cup cake is not on the left side of the image.

Now, you can easily spot the cupcake among the ice creams.

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the cupcake?

Only 10% of people can spot a snake in this optical illusion picture in 10 seconds. Can you?

Looking for the answer?

Then, keep reading.

Find Cupcake in 7 Seconds - Solution

The cupcake can be spotted on the right side of the image; the location of the cupcake is highlighted with a yellow circle.