Even children can spot ‘I’ hidden among Js in the picture within 5 seconds. Can you?

Brain teasers are puzzles or riddles that need deductive reasoning to solve them. The puzzles typically require some kind of reasoning, like looking at the clues given in an image and arriving at the solution; or observation skills, where you have to find the word, object, or number that is hidden in an image.

They are very ubiquitous throughout our daily lives and are thought to be one of the best strategies to improve mental performance. There are many different kinds of brain teasers. Some are complex, while others are straightforward.

These brain teasers are excellent for mental stimulation and cognitive skill improvement. To encourage your cognitive powers, we are here with another brainteaser. Are you all set to begin?

Spot I among Js in 5 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle:

Source: Bright Side

The image above consists of the letter J spread in columns and rows. Now, among the rows and columns of J, an I is hidden somewhere. Can you spot the letter within a limited time? Let’s find out. Go ahead, grab your glasses and your phone/watch, and set the timer to 5 seconds. Your time starts now. All the best!

If you want to solve this brain puzzle, then it is a must that you pay close attention to the image. Observe the picture puzzle carefully, and scan every row and column until you find the odd letter. You can solve this puzzle in less than 7 seconds, but only if you pay attention. So, hurry up. Your time is about to end.

Meanwhile, try and see if you can solve this puzzle.

Have you found the letter I hidden among Js yet? We believe that you have run out of time. If you were able to solve this brain teaser puzzle, then congratulations. Scroll down to see the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

We asked you to spot the letter I hidden among Js in this brain teaser picture puzzle. Some of you may have been able to find it in 7 seconds, whereas some of you may have not. Whatever the outcome, here is the solution:

Source: Bright Side

