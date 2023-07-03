You have unrivaled observation skills if you can spot the hermit on the mountain in 5 seconds!

Visual test puzzles are meant to test your observation skills and attention to detail. The concept of these online puzzles is simple: all you have to do is find the item/animal/person hidden in an image and do it before the timer runs out. Are you ready for the challenge? Let’s begin.

Spot the hermit in 5 seconds

Look at the image below:

Source: flickr

The image above shows a pretty view of the mountains. There is a lone hut in the mountains. There is a wooden fence going around the hut, and there are rocks in the front. There is a water pitcher perched atop the small rocks and mushrooms growing on the ground. The pretty little hut belongs to a hermit, who is also present in the picture. Though the hermit is not visible, he is there. You just have to find him. You know the drill- grab your phones and then set the timer to 5 seconds.

Ready or not, your time starts now. Best of luck, people. The key to finding the person hidden in this visual puzzle is your perspective. Your perspective plays an important role in what you see. Sometimes, because of this, you fail to see what is right in front of you. And it is the case in this picture puzzle as well. The hermit is right below your nose, try changing your perspective and see if you can spot him. Although do hurry up. Time’s running out.

The solution is right below. Scroll down to see it.

Visual Test Solution

The hermit was hiding near the rocks. See:

Source: flickr

Did you have fun solving this visual test picture puzzle with us? If you did, then you can also see:

