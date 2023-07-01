Use your puzzle-solving skills to find the butterfly hiding among dalmatian puppies within 8 seconds!

Solving brain teaser puzzles on a daily basis improves your intelligence. These online puzzles have been scientifically proven to boost your cognitive abilities, memory strength, logical and observational skills, and other abilities. Additionally, these online puzzles have been found to increase your mood. If you're having a bad day and searching for a way to de-stress, one of the finest ways to do it is to solve puzzles.

So, we have a brand new edition of these hidden object brain teasers for you today. Today, we've prepared a visual test for you. This new puzzle is simple. You must observe an image to find an item hidden within it. The hidden object could be anything from an inanimate object to animals or people.

Use your sharp eyes and find the second giraffe in the picture within 5 seconds!

Find the butterfly in 8 seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image above shows a horde of adorable Dalmatian puppies. A cute and tiny intruder has somehow managed to sneak into the horde of puppies and it is up to you to find it. The intruder is a tiny and equally adorable butterfly. Can you find it within the time limit? We are giving you 8 seconds, an ample amount of time, to solve this visual puzzle with ease.

You have sharp vision if you can find the tiger at the park in 5 seconds

You know the drill, grab your phone, set your timer, and get started. Your time starts now. All the best, guys. The solution to this visual test puzzle is provided below. Scroll down to see it.

Visual Test Solution

The butterfly hiding among the Dalmatian puppies is here. Take a look:

Source: Bright Side

