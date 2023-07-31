Supermoon 2023 in August: Check Date, Time and Where to Watch Sturgeon Moon in US

August is going to be an exciting month for all moon lovers as the beginning of the month will experience a supermoon.

The first supermoon in August known as the sturgeon moon will be visible on August 1, 2023. NASA states: “On August 1st, catch a full Moon rising in the east just 30 minutes after sunset. We are seeing the entire sunlit side of the Moon as it is nearly (but not quite) in line with the Sun and Earth.”

The Old Farmer’s Almanac mentioned that the Sturgeon Moon will reach peak illumination on Tuesday, August 1, at 2:32 p.m. EDT.

Sturgeon Moon is named after the sturgeon which was a large fish that was quite common in the Great Lakes. NASA mentions: “The Farmers’ Almanac calls this month’s Moon the “Sturgeon Moon”, for the time of year when this giant fish was once abundant in the Great Lakes. Cultures around the world give full Moons special names, often related to growing seasons or celebrations.”

This will be the first supermoon of 2023. These moons occur when the full moon coincides with the moon's perigee, which is the point in its orbit when it is closest to Earth. This makes the moon appear larger and brighter than a typical full moon.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac states: “‘Supermoon’ is a catchy term for what astronomers call “a perigean full Moon” which is when the full Moon happens at (or very near) the exact time when the Moon is closest to us in its orbit.”

“A supermoon exceeds the disk size of an average-sized Moon by up to 8% and the brightness of an average-sized full Moon by some 16%. You may not perceive the difference in size, but a supermoon will appear brighter in the sky,” it adds.

Where to Watch Sturgeon Moon in the US?

According to Space.com the first supermoon of the year will be visible “from New York City, the Sturgeon supermoon will rise at 14:31 EDT (1831 GMT), and it sets at 05:11 EDT (0911 GMT) on Wednesday, Aug. 3”

The Sturgeon Moon will be visible to the naked eye from most parts of the United States. However, if you want to get the best view, you should find a spot with a clear view of the horizon and avoid light pollution.

The supermoon will be visible toward the southeast after the sunset according to Old Farmer’s Almanac.

This month also follows another supermoon which is known as the Blue Moon and it will be visible on August 30, 2023, at 9:36 PM.

This supermoon is known as Blue Moon as it refers to two full moons in a single month. Old Farmer’s Almanac mentions: “Later in the month, a second full Moon, a Blue Moon will make an appearance. The term Blue Moon is most commonly used when we have two full Moons in a single month. On Wednesday, August 30, the Full Moon will peak at 9:36 P.M.”

The Blue Moon will be considered as the brightest full supermoon of 2023 and it is quite close to earth. “August 30-31 supermoon will be the closest, biggest, and brightest full supermoon of 2023. It’s exceptionally close to the Moon miles from Earth (222,043 miles). The next time we’ll have a closer full supermoon is November 5, 2025, when the moon lies 221,817 miles from Earth,” states Old Farmer’s Almanac.

People can refer to this calendar and look for the timings when they can clearly watch the supermoons.

