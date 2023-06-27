Today’s Wordle: 738 Hints and Clues of 27 June with Solution for Word Puzzle Game

There are so many online games in the world. Some are the arcade ones while others test your reasoning skills. While developers spend a huge amount of time creating such games, sadly only a few make the mark. One such game that has a super simple concept but still manages to make people go crazy over it is undoubtedly Wordle. Yes, Wordle by NYTimes comes with sheer simplicity, but its feature to keep the gamers waiting eagerly for the next challenge after every day is what keeps people excited. The gameplay is simple, yet unique and challenging in its own way. Interested in solving today's Wordle? Well, we are here to help you out. First, we will be telling you a bit about Wordle by NYTimes, and once you get acquainted with the game, we will present our set of exciting hints for Wordle #738 for 27th June 2023. And oh, in case you still aren't able to answer it, we have a special Super Clue as well. We also have the answer revealed in the end, so we've got you all covered.

Wait no more and read on.

What is Wordle?

Many web games come and go, but only a few are able to make their mark. Wordle by New York Times is one such special word game. Simply said, Wordle is a web-based word game that asks the players to guess a five-letter English word every day.

The fact that makes the Wordle game both super exciting and hard to crack is the fact that you can solve the game only once a day. This means that if you miss the given number of chances in Wordle, you miss the shot for the day. Cracking the Wordle of the day becomes even more satisfying when you have exciting hints and clues to help you. That is why we bring to you our special Wordle hints so that you always come out as a winner in the NYTimes Wordle game. Can’t wait to check the Wordle answer today? No worries at all! We have stated the Wordle answer at the end for you!

How to play Wordle?

The NYTimes Wordle is not as straightforward as it sounds. As stated above, it comes with a grid having multiple squares. In the grid, you get 6 chances to guess a five-letter word.

The number of chances in Wordle

With the daily word game Wordle, the player gets only 6 chances a day to guess the Wordle word of the day.

The color codes in Wordle!

Once you start making guesses, you will notice that some of the letters turn green, some show up as yellow, and others as gray. The green color symbolizes that you have put the right letter in the right place. The yellow color means that the letter in that particular box is definitely there in the Wordle word of the day, but you have not entered it in the right place. The gray color, on the other hand, simply means that the letter you have entered is not there in the Wordle word of the day.

This means that if you could not guess the word in the first five attempts, you must crack it in the 6th one. Worry not, you do get some idea of the possible letters in the word after five attempts due to the color indicators.

Is Wordle 738 getting hard for you? That is when you need our helping hand. Jagran Josh offers exciting hints that make your Wordle experience effortless.

Here is our exciting Wordle hints for today, June 27!

Wordle 738 Hint 1:

The Wordle word starts with a vowel.

Wordle 738 Hint 2:

The Wordle word either has a “T” or an “R”.

Wordle 738 Hint 3:

The second and the last letter are the only consonants.

Wordle 738 Hint 4:

The Wordle today has three consonants.

Wordle 738 Hint 5:

The second letter of the word is the subsequent alphabet of the first letter.

Here comes our most exciting section.

Wordle 738- Super Clue!

The Super Clue for Wordle 738 for June 27, 203, is:

"The word is both a preposition and an adverb."

The Super Clue must have made you crack the Wordle of the day.

Still confused?

Scroll down for the answer!

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

The Wordle Answer for Wordle 738, June 27, 2023, is

ABOUT

That was a fun day cracking Wordle. Couldn't Wordle today? No worries; there is always a next time!!

