Use your sharp eyes to find the crow strolling along the riverbank in 7 seconds!

Optical illusion puzzles are made for the sole purpose of tricking and deceiving people. They are usually mind-bending illustrations featuring objects, animals, and even people. The aim of optical puzzles, like the ones we present to you, is to improve your observation skills and attention to detail. If you want to improve the aforementioned skills, all you need to do is follow the instructions and find the hidden object and/or animal, and/or person. And you have to do all of this within the time limit, only then you will be able to strengthen your cognitive abilities. So, are you ready for today’s optical illusion game? Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the crow in 7 seconds

Look at today’s optical puzzle.

Source: Mister Teach

The image above shows a view of a riverbank near a dense forest. There is a crow hiding somewhere in the image. You have to find the said crow within the time limit. You will get only 7 seconds to find the crow. You know what you have to do. Set your timers and begin searching for the crow. Your time starts now. All the best!

People with sharp eyes can find the bird in an instant, whereas others will take some time to figure out where the crow is hidden in the image. If you are able to find the crow within 7 seconds, then you, my friend, have really sharp eyes. When you have run out of time, scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

The solution to this optical puzzle is right below. Take a look:

Source: Mister Teach

We hope that you liked this optical illusion puzzle.

