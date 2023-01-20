What Is The Difference Between Yellow And Red Lentils?

Lentils (scientific name: Lens culinaris) are a type of plant known as a legume, though sometimes they are also referred to as pulses. Legumes include, but are not limited to, beans, chickpeas, fresh peas, sugar snap peas, and snow peas.

Lentils are a staple food in many cultures around the world and are known for their high protein and fiber content. They come in a variety of colors, including yellow and red, but what is the difference between these two types of lentils?

Yellow lentils, also known as moong dal, and red lentils, also known as masoor dal, have different flavors, textures, and uses in cooking. In this article, we will take a closer look at the differences between yellow and red lentils and explore how they can be used in the kitchen.

Difference between yellow and red lentils

Yellow lentils, also known as moong, are small, round, and yellow in color. They tend to fall apart and become mushy when cooked, making them ideal for soups and stews.

Red lentils, also known as masoor, are small, round, and orange-red in color.

When cooked, yellow lentils have a mild, earthy flavor and a soft, creamy texture. When cooked, red lentils have a slightly sweet, nutty flavor and a soft, mushy texture. They are often used in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine to make dal, a thick lentil stew.

Unlike yellow lentils, red lentils do not hold their shape well and will break down when cooked, making them ideal for thickening soups and curries.

Apart from their color, yellow and red lentils also differ in their nutritional content.

1 ounce of red lentils contains more sodium and potassium than the same quantity of yellow lentils.

On the other hand, 1 ounce of yellow lentils contains double the amount of Iron than 1 ounce of red lentils.

Yellow and red lentils- Which is better?

Yellow lentils are richer in iron than red lentils, whereas red lentils are richer in sodium and potassium.

Potassium is both a mineral and a crucial electrolyte that the body needs in order to control electrical pulses. It also regulates hydration, water balance, and central nervous system activity.

Red lentils have about 30% more potassium per serving than yellow lentils. So, if you are looking to increase your potassium intake, then red lentils are better for you.

On the other hand, yellow lentils have nearly twice as much iron per serving as red lentils.

Iron is the major component of hemoglobin, which is in charge of carrying oxygen throughout the body. If there isn’t adequate iron in the blood, then fatigue, anemia, hair loss, and other medical complications can result from a lack of iron.

So, if you are looking to increase your iron intake, then yellow lentils are better for you.

Aside from these two differences, there is a negligible nutritional difference between yellow and red lentils. Their macronutrient content makeup content is almost the same. Ultimately, which of the two is better depends wholly on your preference.

In conclusion, apart from their color, yellow and red lentils differ in their taste and nutritional value. Yellow lentils have no taste and are rich in iron. On the other hand, red lentils are slightly sweet and ricer in sodium and potassium.

