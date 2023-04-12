What is the Myanmar Air Strike, that left 100 people, including children, dead?

On April 11, the Myanmar military launched an air strike on one of the nation’s villages, which left hundreds dead, including children. It is believed to be the deadliest attack since the military took control.

According to the Kyunhla activist group, which was present at the scene, at least 100 people were killed after the air strike by Myanmar's military junta.* The attack took place in Pa Zi Gyi village in the central Sagaing area on Tuesday. According to the group, at least 30 children were killed and 50 people were injured during the strike.

CNN reports that more than 300 people had gathered in the village early in the morning to celebrate the opening of a local administration office, which also coincided with the beginning of the Thingyan New Year celebrations. Many families had travelled from neighbouring villages for the gathering. According to the eyewitnesses who talked to the aforementioned news agency, a junta aircraft struck the village where the ceremony was taking place shortly before 8 a.m. Minutes thereafter, a Mi35 helicopter hovered and fired on the village.

Why did the airstrike take place?

The Myanmar military seized power on February 1, 2021, from the newly elected President Win Myint. Many prominent political leaders were jailed, and Myint Swe, the military-appointed vice president, took over as acting president. He declared a one-year state of emergency in the nation and delegated control of the executive, legislative, and judicial institutions to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Since then, many ethnic groups and pro-democracy activists have joined forces to form a resistance group to oppose the rule of the military. While the resistance, known as the People's Defence Forces, or PDFS, acquires weapons and resources to combat the military, the military junta intensifies its attempts at eliminating those who oppose them.

In March, the military junta attacked a monastery and killed several monks and civilians.

On April 12, the military took responsibility for the air strike, however, they denied killing civilians and stated that those killed were armed terrorists.

The UN has condemned the action of the Myanmar military.

*A military junta is a government that is led by a group of military commanders.