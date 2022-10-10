WhatsApp Update 2022: Know how to create a WhatsApp group with up to 1,024 participants here

Whatsapp, the meta-owned platform got a new and most awaited update recently. Read and know the new norms related to Whatsapp chat groups.
WhatsApp Update 2022: Know how to increase the participant limit of your chat group.
WhatsApp Update 2022: Know how to increase the participant limit of your chat group.

Digital platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram have made life easier. Especially when it comes to Whatsapp, the meta-owned messaging platform is used by around 4 million people. Somewhere credit to such a large user domain goes to easy user interface and regular feature updates. And on contrary, WhatsApp is back with another great update regarding the WhatsApp groups. Continue reading to know more about the new add-on.

What is a WhatsApp group?

A WhatsApp group is a two-way communication feature that acts more like a chat room. Users in a group can share images, videos, and important information with one another without any barriers.

What is the new update for the WhatsApp group?

Have you ever felt like missing out on your friends or extended family when it comes to chatting? Yes, then your favorite messaging platform is working to roll out a new and really helpful feature. The new update will allow you to add around 1024 participants to a single WhatsApp group. 

WhatsApp groups are the best channel to share information with a large number of people at once. However earlier group admins were only allowed to add up to 512 people in a single group, but with the new update, this number is exactly doubled.

According to WAbetainfo, WhatsApp is currently working to expand its ability to add more participants to a group chat. Currently, rolled out for only beta users, this facility will reportedly allow the beta users to add up to 1,024 participants in a WhatsApp chat group.

Other than beta testers, users can register for the increased limit, directly from the app itself. Also, this simple registration or sign-up will enable you to enjoy other feature research and plans to test before making them public.

This new feature is expected to turn out to be a boon for small businesses, official organizations, or other institutions.

FAQ

What is the new WhatsApp update about?

The new WhatsApp update is about the increased number of WhatsApp member.

How many participants I can add to a WhatsApp group?

A WhatsApp chat group can have up to 521 participants which can increase further to 1,024 participants.

How can I update my WhatsApp?

Users can install the updated version of WhatsApp from Google Playstore and App Store.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next