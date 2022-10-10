WhatsApp Update 2022: Know how to create a WhatsApp group with up to 1,024 participants here

Digital platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram have made life easier. Especially when it comes to Whatsapp, the meta-owned messaging platform is used by around 4 million people. Somewhere credit to such a large user domain goes to easy user interface and regular feature updates. And on contrary, WhatsApp is back with another great update regarding the WhatsApp groups. Continue reading to know more about the new add-on.

What is a WhatsApp group?

A WhatsApp group is a two-way communication feature that acts more like a chat room. Users in a group can share images, videos, and important information with one another without any barriers.

What is the new update for the WhatsApp group?

Have you ever felt like missing out on your friends or extended family when it comes to chatting? Yes, then your favorite messaging platform is working to roll out a new and really helpful feature. The new update will allow you to add around 1024 participants to a single WhatsApp group.

WhatsApp is releasing larger groups up to 1024 participants!



Some lucky beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS can add up to 1024 participants to their groups!https://t.co/qDbG3AWaIu pic.twitter.com/oI8Dtg30RK — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 8, 2022

WhatsApp groups are the best channel to share information with a large number of people at once. However earlier group admins were only allowed to add up to 512 people in a single group, but with the new update, this number is exactly doubled.

According to WAbetainfo, WhatsApp is currently working to expand its ability to add more participants to a group chat. Currently, rolled out for only beta users, this facility will reportedly allow the beta users to add up to 1,024 participants in a WhatsApp chat group.

Other than beta testers, users can register for the increased limit, directly from the app itself. Also, this simple registration or sign-up will enable you to enjoy other feature research and plans to test before making them public.

This new feature is expected to turn out to be a boon for small businesses, official organizations, or other institutions.