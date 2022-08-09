Who was Olivia Newton-John? Early Life, Career, Awards and Honours

Olivia Newton-John, a pop singer and actress, passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California at the age of 73. Olivia has been fighting breast cancer for the past 30 years. Olivia has been survived by her husband John Easterling, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, brother Toby Newton-John, sister Sarah Newton-John, and family.

Olivia Newton-John was a British-Australian singer, actress, and activist. Olivia was a four-time Grammy Award winner and one of the best-selling music artists from the second half of the 20th century to the present day. Her music career included hits such as If You Love Me, Let Me Know (1974), and Have You Never Been Mellow (1975). A total of 14 of her albums and 11 of her singles have been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Who was Olivia Newton-John?

Born on 26th September 1948 in Cambridge, England, Olivia went on to become a singer, actress, and activist. She attended the Christ Church Grammar School in Melbourne and then the University of High School in Parkville, Melbourne, Australia.

Early Life and Career

At the age of 14, Olivia formed an all-girl group but however, but none of their songs became chartbusters. Eventually, the band disbanded. In 1971, Olivia released her first solo album ‘If Not For You’ in which Bob Dylan wrote the title track. It became her first international hit. Her follow-up single ‘Banks of the Ohio’ became a top 10 hit. The Record Mirror also voted her Bet British Female Vocalist for two years straight. Thereafter, she went on to release her greatest hits.

Olivia’s career further took to new heights after she starred in the movie Grease in 1978. Olivia played the lead role of Sandy Olsson after a screen test with the film co-star John Travolta as she was skeptical to play a high school senior (Olivia was 28 years old at the time of the filming of Grease). Grease went on to become the biggest box-office hit in 1978.

Awards and Honours

Honours (to name a few)

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the Civil Division by Queen Elizabeth II in the 1979 New Years' Honours List.

Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6925 Hollywood Boulevard in the Recording Category on 5 August 1981.

Red Cross – Humanitarian Award for breast cancer and environmental charity work in 1999.

Australian Recording Industry Association – Hall of Fame in 2002.

Music Victoria Awards of 2015 – Hall of Fame

Australian Women in Music Awards in 2021

Awards (to name a few)

Most Promising Female Vocalist (1973)

AGVA Rising Star of the Year (1974)

ARIA Award for Highest Selling Album: Highlights from The Main Event (1999)

Billboard Awards (1974, 1975, 1976, 1979, 1982, 1997, 1998)

Grammy Awards (1973, 1974 (twice), 1982)

People’s Choice Awards (1975, 1977, 1979 (twice))

Olivia also got nominated for a Golden Globe as Best Actress in musical ‘Grease’

